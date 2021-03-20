Interfaith Voices: The dream teachings of Eckankar

“Why do we dream? Why is it important to dream? Because dreaming comes from the creative imagination, which is God’s gift to you and me. It is the nature of immortal soul to dream. This is why your dreams, both in everyday life and while asleep, are so important.” This article quotes the spiritual leader of Eckankar, the Living ECK Master Harold Klemp, as he introduces the spiritual wisdom of dreams. (ECK is another word for Holy Spirit.)
Dreams are more than your mind blowing off steam while your body rests and regenerates. Dreams provide easy access for you, as soul — your true, eternal self — to the emotional, mental, and spiritual realms of existence. These inner worlds are as real as your everyday physical surroundings.
Dream work offers many practical benefits, including problem solving, spiritual healing, resolving habits that no longer serve you, understanding past life influences on your current lifetime, or a reunion with departed loved ones. The inner side of the Living ECK Master offers guidance and protection as you enter new areas of the spiritual worlds. You simply need to ask and grant permission for that assistance.
Writing down your dreams is the starting point. They are made of gossamer; the details drift away once you awaken. If you immediately jot down what you remember in a journal, even fleeting images or feelings, capturing your dreams gradually becomes easier. As with any endeavor, your attention nourishes the process, helping you remember and then unlock the lessons spirit is offering.
When you review your dreams, you will often notice repeating themes and messages encoded in symbols personal to you. This process reveals insights and lessons that spirit is suggesting for your further contemplation.
ECK Master Harold Klemp: “Through your ability to dream, you often have experiences in the other worlds where you act as an observer. But as you move farther along, you become the participant in your dreams. You become the actor.”
Once you begin to remember your dreams, you can seed your experiences with spiritual exercises. In one early dream project, I imagined leaving my body after I went to sleep. My goal was to hover near the ceiling of my room and look down upon myself in slumber. I worked at this for weeks, but nothing happened. Then I met a special person. That opened my heart — which fostered immediate results. Once asleep, I shot up out of my body and floated, suspended hundreds of miles above the earth. The sense of reality and immediacy I felt was unlike any dream experience I had ever had. As soon as I wondered how my body was doing, zap — I was back inside.
Another early dream exercise involved asking a carefully considered question at bed time, with the expectation that I would have my answer when I awoke. I repeated this process over a dozen nights. The answer I received was a gift — one that I gradually opened over a period of years. As I woke up, I heard a deep, resonant voice that said simply, “Be Yourself!” I began a process of shedding attachments to social approval that had been limiting me. Years later I discovered another, deeper layer when I reworked my understanding as “Be your true, spiritual Self.” This sparked further steps toward realizing my self as Soul.
If you would like to explore this perspective on dreams, I recommend the book Spiritual Wisdom on Dreams by Harold Klemp: “Dream. Dream your way home. Dream your way back to God. Use your creative imagination, because that’s the only way you can return to the source of all life.”
Alan Coffman is a long-time student of the ECK teachings and a member of the ECK Clergy. In daily life he is an aspiring writer, avid reader, and workshop leader.