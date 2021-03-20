Interfaith Voices: The dream teachings of Eckankar

When you review your dreams, you will often notice repeating themes and messages encoded in symbols personal to you. This process reveals insights and lessons that spirit is suggesting for your further contemplation.

ECK Master Harold Klemp: “Through your ability to dream, you often have experiences in the other worlds where you act as an observer. But as you move farther along, you become the participant in your dreams. You become the actor.”

Once you begin to remember your dreams, you can seed your experiences with spiritual exercises. In one early dream project, I imagined leaving my body after I went to sleep. My goal was to hover near the ceiling of my room and look down upon myself in slumber. I worked at this for weeks, but nothing happened. Then I met a special person. That opened my heart — which fostered immediate results. Once asleep, I shot up out of my body and floated, suspended hundreds of miles above the earth. The sense of reality and immediacy I felt was unlike any dream experience I had ever had. As soon as I wondered how my body was doing, zap — I was back inside.