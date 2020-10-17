Interfaith Voices: The Catholic faith and racial justice

The original meaning of justice is to be in right relationship with God, with one another, and with the rest of God’s creation. The first step of doing justice is to acknowledge the harm that has been done to so many people in our country over the centuries. The second is to “listen and know the stories of our brothers and sisters. We must create opportunities to hear, with open hearts, the tragic stories that are deeply imprinted on the lives of our brothers and sisters.” To understand how racism works today, we must recognize how generations of Native Americans, Blacks, Hispanics and many others have been disadvantaged by slavery, wage theft, the systematic denial of access to numerous wealth building opportunities, and the message in the U.S. social subconscious that they are inferior.

St. Katharine Drexel, the first U.S. born Catholic saint, and a woman who exemplified love of goodness and of neighbor by a lifetime of serving people of color, summarized the Christian call this way: “If we wish to serve God and love our neighbor well, we must manifest our joy in the service we render to Him and them. Let us open wide our hearts.”