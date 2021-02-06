Interfaith Voices: Strengthening unity in our interfaith community

The Corvallis Interfaith Network is committed to strengthening our interfaith connections. Our goal for 2020 to have monthly interfaith potlucks sponsored by different churches or faith groups came to a screeching halt due to the pandemic. When the necessity for minimal social contact became apparent, we felt the need to find another way to continue to come together. Out of necessity, the Corvallis Interfaith Café, a monthly Zoom conversation, was born.
The Corvallis Interfaith Café opened in April of 2020, beginning with a 10-part series based on universal values. Each month, a different faith group, religious organization, or spiritual path was asked to host the café. The universal values we addressed were peace, unity, growth, love, respect, trust, authenticity, goodness, beauty and focus.
Our program concluded in January, and we are excited to launch our next series. Because our mission statement is “strengthening UNITY in our community” we decided to focus on UNITY as the theme for 2021.
Our format is simple and includes an overview of the monthly theme presented through the spiritual perspective of the host, followed by small group conversations. Our intent is to have meaningful, inclusive conversations where participants are encouraged to share their personal spiritual reflections related to the questions posed. When we return to the large group, we share the spiritual value we experienced in our small group discussions.
Inspirational messages from many spiritual paths that are related to the theme are sprinkled throughout the café. Each month, we post a review of the presentation including the inspirational messages on our Facebook page. Additionally, we send the review out to our email list.
We believe that all faiths contain truths, and we benefit from studying and assimilating those truths. While we listen to the host present their spiritual perspective, which may be very different from our own, we seek the common ground of universal values that we each hold dear, such as goodness, integrity, mutual understanding, love, and unity. We recognize that the love we feel in our hearts for spirit holds the same value for others, regardless of the spiritual path that we choose.
For our conversations to be rich and diverse, we welcome all spiritual expressions at our virtual table. Please consider hosting one of the upcoming cafe’s. In keeping with our mission to build unity in our interfaith community, we encourage lay people as well as spiritual leaders who reside in Linn County or Benton County to host. We require hosts to attend at least one café prior to hosting so you will be familiar and comfortable with the format.
However, we welcome anyone to participate in the café conversation, regardless of residency. As interfaith participants we practice the art of listening respectfully to each other with the intention of discovering the universal values of another’s spiritual perspective. Mutual respect for all perspectives is a prerequisite for our conversations to expand our knowledge, awareness and comprehension of our diverse interfaith community.
The cafés for 2021 are scheduled for the second Tuesday of each month from 7-8:30 p.m. Please join us on Tuesday, February, 9, for the first conversation in the series on UNITY hosted by the Baha’i faith.
To learn more about the Corvallis Interfaith Network and the Corvallis Interfaith Café, email us at: corvallisinterfaithnet@gmail.com and check out our Facebook page at Corvallis Interfaith Network, which acts as a virtual bulletin board for interfaith events, articles, and quotes. Feel free to submit your contributions by emailing us.
Nancy Votrain and her husband, Douglas Parker, are both active members of the Corvallis Interfaith Network and Café who delight in sharing their spiritual perspective of The Urantia Book while learning so much from the collective wisdom all interfaith paths.