Interfaith Voices: Strengthening unity in our interfaith community

Inspirational messages from many spiritual paths that are related to the theme are sprinkled throughout the café. Each month, we post a review of the presentation including the inspirational messages on our Facebook page. Additionally, we send the review out to our email list.

We believe that all faiths contain truths, and we benefit from studying and assimilating those truths. While we listen to the host present their spiritual perspective, which may be very different from our own, we seek the common ground of universal values that we each hold dear, such as goodness, integrity, mutual understanding, love, and unity. We recognize that the love we feel in our hearts for spirit holds the same value for others, regardless of the spiritual path that we choose.

For our conversations to be rich and diverse, we welcome all spiritual expressions at our virtual table. Please consider hosting one of the upcoming cafe’s. In keeping with our mission to build unity in our interfaith community, we encourage lay people as well as spiritual leaders who reside in Linn County or Benton County to host. We require hosts to attend at least one café prior to hosting so you will be familiar and comfortable with the format.