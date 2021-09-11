Interfaith Voices: Spiritual lessons from 9/11 memories

In the face of threat or loss, we can choose to follow the dark path of fear that leads to hopelessness, or we can focus on the life-giving possibilities of renewal and transformation. We can lift our thoughts above terror and do good, as these brave women did. We can learn from experience and from increasing our spiritual understanding of eternal truths much bigger than ourselves. Jesus said, “Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you.” That’s a tall order! But St. Paul assures us we’re not in this alone: “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear, but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.”