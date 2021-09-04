Interfaith Voices: Sometimes tragedy can lead to growth

One of the most disturbing features of our lives is how much of it is beyond our control. If one major elemental change occurred, our lives would be altered entirely. Perhaps we would stay in bed each morning had we believed everything that could possibly go wrong. Uncertainty is very real, intimidating, and adds gloom to our very existence. It frightens the masses and plays an essential role in society’s political, individual, and spiritual well-being.
When thoughts of this kind permeate our intellect and very soul, they can cause us to reduce ourselves to mere nothingness. When we view uncontrollable circumstances as an indication that nothing is well, the very definition of our hope, as humans, we eventually succumb to feelings of vulnerability and desperateness which then impacts all features of life. We then ask, “God, hardship after hardship, where is your promise for ease?”
We tend to focus on what is lacking within our lives, rather than on our gifts. This perspective leads to a consciousness filled with unhappiness, “… If you had a valley full of gold, you would want to have two valleys.” This prophetic tradition addresses perspective. Even with a valley filled with gold, it is still easy to negatively comprehend the circumstance. This is why mental distortions consisting of “magnification” and “minimization” are commonly found today. It is easy to minimize what we have, and magnify what we lack. Living like this will yield mindsets of dissatisfaction, sorrow, and hindrance. Allowing our everyday uncertainties, and dissatisfactions to command our lives is a formula for grief and lack of fulfillment.
Spirituality is an element favorably connected with “post-traumatic growth.” Post-traumatic growth is a constructive change that transpires as a result of a major life calamity or distressing event. It happens when an individual acclimates to difficult conditions that would ordinarily result in elevated levels of psychological distress. Post-traumatic growth is not a result of trauma. Post-traumatic growth occurs as a result of how an individual reacts to their new experience.
As such, the essence of happiness, pleasure, and comfort are not truly experienced except by bridging difficulty and what constitutes sadness. Tremendous disparity exists between joy after hardship, and the joy of someone who did not experience the difficulty and strife correlated with achieving that happiness. An individual who is shaken by a distressing event and endures, ultimately tastes the delight achieved through struggle. It is through distress that many forms of growth transpire. Sometimes bad things lead us to the best things. Sometimes tragedy is what propels a person to their greatest potential.
Life as we know it is being tested. Devoting ourselves to becoming the best us, even in times of difficulty, cultivates an achievable mindset and sense of well-being. Throughout human history, sickness, disease, and war has come and gone. Perspective influences our sense of fulfillment. Hardship creates survival, and survival, by default, retargets strength. Mere materialism will not be our greatest response for the crises of today. Service, faith, sacrifice, and sense of purpose will be the qualities of tomorrow’s heroes, and the anchor which maintains humankind’s vessel as we traverse the seas of life.
Yosof Wanly holds a doctorate and a master's in Islamic Studies from the Graduate Theological Foundation. In addition, he holds a master's in Sciences of Narration from al-Madina International University and a bachelor's in Public Health from Oregon State University.