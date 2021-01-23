Interfaith Voices: Seeking ways to refresh, gladden my spirit

The second phrase is an admonition to myself: “I will not dwell on the unpleasant things of life.” Here is the Baha’i prayer in which it appears:

“O God! Refresh and gladden my spirit. Purify my heart. Illumine my powers. I lay all my affairs in Thy hand. Thou art my Guide and my Refuge. I will no longer be sorrowful and grieved; I will be a happy and joyful being. O God! I will no longer be full of anxiety, nor will I let trouble harass me. I will not dwell on the unpleasant things of life.

“O God! Thou art more friend to me than I am to myself. I dedicate myself to Thee, O Lord.”

Notice that the writer did not say “I will not think about the unpleasant things of life.” So, I think about them — to avoid thinking is hopeless — let the thoughts appear, imagine them floating away, and then create a new thought. I struggle to keep from descending into a gloom that matches our national despair. So, I must monitor what I read, listen to, watch — how I spend my time. I gaze out the window, see the sun glint off raindrops, watch Monty Python, skim a book of cartoons. And I knit.

I can take apart and reknit a garment over and over, perfectly happy in the process. One writer called knitting “meditation with a little bit of equipment.” If you haven’t yet tried this wonky way to meditate, many books and online tutorials are out there (for example, knttinghelp.com). I am currently knitting a warm pair of bed socks from Merino wool yarn leftover from a shawl, and I have a recipient in mind who I hope will wear them and remember me. I think of her with every stitch and so I’m less lonely — I feel her presence. Thus, knitting refreshes and gladdens my spirit, takes me completely away from the unpleasant things of life, and makes the waiting almost joyous.

Sandra J. Bean earned a doctorate in public health from Oregon State University. She served at the Bahá’í World Centre in Haifa, Israel, and, before moving to Corvallis for her studies, worked as a health communications specialist for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She became a Bahá’í in 1971. She is co-organizer of virtual book club discussion groups focused on racial justice.

