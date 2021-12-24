Interfaith Voices: Seeing God and God seeing us

I wonder if there’s ever been such collective attention given to the human face as there’s been in our current time.

We’ve grown mostly accustomed to covering our faces, and rightly so out of love and protection for each other. Even in the face of tremendous loss, wearing masks has helped preserve more life than we may ever know. It has also come at a cost — the cost of missing all the human face has to offer.

“The human face is the most entertaining surface on earth,” declared 18th century German scientist, George Lichtenberg. We recognize friends, and enemies, by their face. Babies look at and touch faces, learning how to recognize and trust familiar people, and be fearful of the unfamiliar. Those trying to avoid getting caught for doing something wrong usually hide their faces. Celebrities often conceal their faces to evade unwanted attention.

Long before Facebook, human beings were walking, talking facebooks. Everything from skincare products to facial recognition technology signifies the value of the human face. We also speak of taking things at “face value” or doing an “about face.” We “face off” against opponents and use “face time” to connect with others. Sometimes we must “face the music,” and when dishonored we “lose face.” It’s a deeply human thing to be “face-to-face” with another.

Emmanuel Levinas, a 20th century Jewish philosopher, said that the beginning of all ethics is in the face-to-face encounter with another person. The human face — exposed and vulnerable — is the essence of a person.

This simple reality opens the possibility for dialogue, community, justice, fairness, and equality. For it is the face of the widow, the orphan, the stranger that causes us to love and care for them. Even more, I might add, it invites us into what is beautifully voiced in the musical version of Les Misérables: “to love another person is to see the face of God.”

Can we see the face of God? Christians (myself included) have a tendency to project their personal biases and motivations onto the face of God. We are inclined to believe in a God who not only thinks like us but also looks like us.

Ancient Celtic Christians believed that infants came from God and that in gazing at a newborn’s face, we see the very image of God; and conversely, through the infant’s eyes, in some mysterious way, God beholds us.

No wonder Christian tradition makes so much of the birth of Jesus. We are faced at Christmas with what Franciscan Priest, Richard Rohr, articulates: “God loves things by becoming them.” God becoming human — incarnation — affirms our being human in all its varied faces. Incarnation is all about becoming seen. And to be seen is to allow yourself to be known.

Though our faces have been mostly covered these days, our eyes have not. Any given moment or day, we may be selective in what or who we choose, or choose not, to see. But amid all that we’ve collectively and individually faced these past many months, maybe we’ve been able to see more of each other’s humanity. Maybe we’re even growing in our capacity to see the extent which Gods see us — through the face of a child in whom all defacing oppression shall cease.

That’s the beauty of this story we’ve told throughout the ages and will keep telling. Not God against us. Not God apart from us. Not God apathetic toward us. God for us. God, one of us. God empathetic towards us. God with us — exposed, vulnerable, face-to-face. We see the God who sees all of us. Merry Christmas.

The Rev. Dr. Brandon Lewis is an ordained minister in the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A) currently serving as pastor of United Presbyterian Church in Albany. He has a Master of Divinity degree from Princeton Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary. He lives in Albany with his wife, Hillary, and their four children, Caden (11), Elliott (9), Micah (7), and Emmi (1).

