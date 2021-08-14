Interfaith Voices: See with fresh eyes and an open heart

Today, we find ourselves in the midst of a global pandemic. It is not just a pandemic of disease. We are in a pandemic of not seeing how we are bound together. We are in a pandemic of not believing in the mysticism that surrounds us. We are in a pandemic of disbelief and mistrust of those we do not know. God dwells in us, calming the storm and asking us to be fiercely kind. We would do well to remember to love thy neighbor as thyself in the midst of this terrible storm.

At times like these I find myself going into deep discernment about what part I want to play in our community. I ask myself what it means to be Christ- centered. It means to be compassionate toward myself and others. It means to love and be loved. It means to recognize that we are intertwined and interconnected. We are all part of the whole. It means to find joy in the littlest things, calm your heart, and have more faith.

Not everyone is expected to join us at the table and yet all are invited. Today, I invite you to think about the part you play in your community and to dissolve your limitations and see beyond your world view. See your community with fresh eyes and an open heart. Look around and bear witness to the way the web of life connects you to those who live around you. You may not know your neighbors, yet they are there. Live your life not in isolation, but as part of the whole.

Melissa Bird is a lay preacher at the Good Samaritan Episcopal Church in Corvallis. Her company, Natural Born Rebel, helps women harness the power of their intuition to make a difference in their lives and communities. She is a wife to a marine biologist and a mother of three children. You can see her preach Sunday at the 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services at Good Samaritan Episcopal.

