Interfaith Voices: Rosh Hashanah moves to virtual commemoration

This Rosh Hashanah, of course, is significantly different from any in Jewish history. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, congregations around the world, including ours at Beit Am, are gathering virtually over online platforms to pray and be in community together. As we enter this season, I'm filled with both sadness and hope. There can be no substitute for being present in person with one's community and knowing that we are engaging together in a sacred project and an ancient ritual. This is a real loss for us, and I'm constantly reminding myself that it's OK to grieve it. And at the same time, the radical shake-up of our traditional practice is inspiring Jews everywhere to rethink their priorities and re-imagine what it means to be a kehillah kedosha, a sacred community.

You should hopefully have the impression by now that Rosh Hashanah is quite unlike other new year celebrations focused solely on exuberance and merry-making. While this is certainly true, it's still appropriate to greet Jews at this time with a hearty shanah tovah, “happy new year!” This is still, on the whole, a happy and joyous occasion. We understand the opportunity for and possibility of teshuvah to be an incredible blessing granted to us. It is the mechanism that enables us to constantly be striving for refinement of ourselves and of our world. Jews believe that it is never too late to turn in repentance and make changes to the way you walk through the world. It will be through this process, and this difficult reflective work, that we will ultimately reach our shared vision of a world free of injustice and united in love.

Rabbi Phil Bressler was ordained in June 2018 by the Rabbinical School of Hebrew College in Boston, where he also earned his MA in Jewish Studies. He serves as the rabbi of Beit Am-Mid-Willamette Valley Jewish Community, located in Corvallis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0