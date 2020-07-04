Interfaith Voices: Religion and science, Part II

Principal blame for the religious persecution of Galileo should probably be assigned to his academic enemies. Establishment astronomers who stuck with the earth-centered Ptolemaic system may have exploited the contradiction with literal scriptural passages to egg the Church into silencing Galileo. But the other major religious attack on scientific findings was not instigated by scientific rivals.

When Darwin proposed that the human race had evolved over a long period of time, this clearly conflicted with the literal creation story in Genesis. As I explained in my previous article, there is no inherent conflict between evolution and the idea that human beings were created by God, since there is no reason why creation would have to take place abruptly at one point in time. But it is true that Darwin's idea was incompatible with a literal interpretation of the Garden of Eden creation story. And it did not help that some evolution enthusiasts drew religious conclusions from Darwin's discovery that went way beyond what the science could support.

Although most Christian churches have made their peace with evolution, it is still a problem with some fundamentalists and evangelicals. A few of them even continue insisting that the world was created abruptly about 6,000 years ago. They will probably continue doing this until they decide that we can take the Bible seriously without taking it literally.