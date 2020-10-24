Interfaith Voices: Reflections on the voices of faith

Interfaith Voices. I hear them. They speak to me, quietly and gently and sometimes, loudly and fiercely.
I hear Jesus. My father, a professional writer, often quoted Jesus in casual conversations. Jesus, the wise man, not Jesus the savior. So I probably heard Jesus' wise words from a very early age.
I hear Islamic voices. I am 7 or 8. We visit a mosque in Washington D.C. We take off our shoes and walk into the huge prayer hall. The people are facing one direction, some on knees and bowing deep. My father says something about facing east and prayer and Mecca. Even today, I see the prayer hall and feel the reverence.
I hear Christian voices. My parents drop me and my sister off at the neighborhood Presbyterian Sunday school, but they don't attend the service. I have little memory of this but I have a special gift, a Bible presented to me by my father on Oct. 23, 1954. My father's gift of words from Jesus continues.
And Jewish voices. Many of my parent's friends were Jewish: the pediatricians, the dentist, many of their newspaper colleagues. Years after graduation, I read the names in my high school yearbook and wonder if my lack of interest in school activities was because most of the “popular” kids were Jewish. They were the “smart” kids, too. However, as a member of the “out” crowd, I have no recollection of being teased, ignored, shunned, disliked, or discounted, as often happens in high school. Perhaps this is why I have a fondness for Jewish people.
More Christian voices. My father talks about the body and blood of Jesus. We take communion on Christmas Eve in a Baptist Church. We are invited to a Catholic wedding. He talks about the importance of head covering. We buy dresses and hats for the occasion. (My mother died when I was 11.)
Fast forward to 1968. My fiance and I choose a Unitarian church for our wedding. As we relocate, we join Unitarian congregations. Unitarianism worked for me until my husband died of a stroke in 1979. I need more voices.
I look for God in a lot of places. I explore Jungian psychology, which offers strong spiritual growth opportunities. I explore romantic and non-romantic relationships which, perhaps, offer more spiritual growth opportunities than almost any other path. Some Sundays I attend Unity church with friends.
I hear many voices from the Sufi Order International. I go to weekly meditations, weekend retreats, silent retreats and weeklong retreats. This path honors past and present spiritual teachers who help us in our search for God and for answers to life's questions. Our group was unable to sustain itself beyond 12 years. I return to the Unitarian church.
I hear voices of the African-American churches during community organizing activities.
I move to Corvallis, join the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, attend Five Stones Sangha, a Buddhist community guided by the teachings of Thich Nhat Hanh and discover the joy of Kirtan chanting.
I hear my father's words today. About 20 years ago, I attached a WWJD (What Would Jesus Do?) bracelet to my purse. It's still on my purse. And I carry a few to give away!
So, my spirituality is interfaith. Jesus, Christianity, Islam (Sufi style), Unity, Unitarian Universalist, Thich Nhat Hanh-style Buddhism, Jungian psychology, and in relationships. I really do hear Interfaith Voices in a lot of places.
Holley Lantz lives in Corvallis and attends the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis. She is an active member of the Corvallis Interfaith Network and Corvallis Climate Action Alliance. She recently joined the NAACP.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!