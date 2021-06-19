Interfaith Voices: Poems for the age of the pandemic

And the pain of confusion,

We stood before him silently.

Caught up in our own distress,

And let him die alone.

Pandemic Of Thought

If someone else came to our earth

From out of our sight,

As if by magic;

And if there were many of these someones,

So many that

They began eating and killing

The plants and animals

We depend on for love and life,

And they would on the water we drink

Into the streams of our blood,

And the air with which we take

Breath into our bodies,

And they dropped oil and plastic into our oceans,

We would scream. We would howl. We would fight.

We would use our every ounce of energy and anger

To struggle against this invasive species