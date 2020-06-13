Interfaith Voices: Part of the pilgrimage

Why have Christians been traveling to Rome for nearly two thousand years? Not because they wanted to suffer the inevitable difficulties of a pilgrimage, but because they wanted to walk the streets where some of our greatest heroes lived and died. They wanted to visit their tombs and ask for the intercession of these great saints. They wanted to see the chains that held St. Paul captive while he wrote his letters to the Ephesians, Philippians, Colossians, and Philemon. They wanted to pray the Angelus with our Holy Father and thousands of other pilgrims.

The concept of life as a pilgrimage is as old as the children of Israel wandering the desert in search of the Promised Land. The Catholic Church refers to herself as the Pilgrim Church on Earth to remind us that this life is a journey, but we are not home. We must not allow ourselves to become attached to the goods (and they are good!) of this world, or discouraged by the difficulties of life (and they are difficult!), but we must strive each day towards our final destination: eternal life with God in heaven.

Our last day in Rome we got to attend an evening Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. We were seated in the front of the church beneath Bernini’s iconic St. Peter’s Chair and Holy Spirit stained-glass window. As I prayed and listened to the choir and organ I thanked God for how he had designed my pilgrimage, beginning in an ancient prison and ending with a glorious Mass. I pondered the ways it mirrored the pilgrimage of life. Thanks to a nudge from God through the advice of a wise priest, I ended my time in Rome knowing it for the pilgrimage it was and feeling sure that I was tasting a little bit of heaven here on earth.

Jessica Barton is a returned Peace Corps Volunteer, former middle school math and science teacher, lactation consultant, and married mother of 3. She and her family have called Corvallis home for 4 years. She is a parishioner at St. Mary's in Corvallis and leads a group called Exploring Catholicism for people interested in learning about the Catholic faith.

