Interfaith Voices: On the quest to remain nonjudgmental

I was worried about my neighbor, a teenager who had dyed his hair bright orange and taken to wearing unconventional clothing. The iconoclastic apparel (what I would have called punk) was less concerning to me than the habits he seemed to be exhibiting. He was always on his computer. Always. If I looked across the street at 3 p.m. or 3 a.m. I would see the flash and flicker of his monitor and the silhouette of his head facing it.

The pandemic had made all of us more housebound than before, and I knew that electronic communication was a blessing and way of life to many of us. But this constant behavior struck me as a kind of dysfunction. Was it loneliness? Obsession? Addiction? Was my poor, innocent pumpkin-headed neighbor being groomed by adults with bad intentions? A variety of sordid scenarios filled my imagination, and I wondered if there were a way I should intervene.

One day I saw his dad, and we spoke briefly, masked man to masked man, in front of his house. I tried to think of a way to broach the subject without sounding judgmental. I learned that the boy had been living at his mother’s house for several months. I saw that I had been observing an actual pumpkin in the bedroom window.