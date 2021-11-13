Interfaith Voices: On conflict and taking a stand

As the public cacophony of opinions and political conflict continues, how are we affected by the fierce urgency of now?

My body pulses with the powerful chemistry that my reactions and opinions release into my veins. The chemistry of thoughts, reactivity, dread, fear. Thoughts of “if-only.” If only they understood the true facts. If only they saw things the same way, the way that I do.

In Zen practice, we identify this “if-only” as a reactive thought. Reactive thoughts hinder our ability to think clearly and do the difficult work of discerning a thoughtful response. Reactive thoughts trigger us to separate from the present moment, and turn away from where we stand, right here and now, as it is.

As a thought, “if-only” has no actual basis, and yet our opinions are grounded in “if-only’s.” Actual world conditions contradict them. In that way they are delusion. Everything is right about the vision of a just world, free from suffering. May it be so!

But the way that we hold this vision often doesn’t serve it. So how can we envision in a way that does leads us in the direction that benefits everyone?

Daily meditation practice is not escape. Rather it helps us to notice what our opinions exclude. A still body, a quiet mind and a calm heart, helps us see more inclusively into a situation and the narrative we hold about it. We may not notice our narratives, but they’re always lurking.

If you’ve ever been around kids of a certain age, they narrate their play. I think we continue to do this, but now with more subtlety, below awareness. As adults we are so busy with our agendas. Those who stormed the Capitol had one narrative running. Those of us looking on with horror had another. Yet everyone had the chemistry of fear running through their veins.

What is a clear-eyed view of what went on that day? I think clear-eyed means including the fact that all players come to the situation through their own narrative, just as I do. And on that level we share a condition that’s vital to be aware of.

No matter what I think of their view of things, others hold them with just as much conviction as I do mine. In addition, we all suffer from media-mind, which interposes and fortifies opinions on top of our own raw experience.

How does a responsible citizen take a stand that doesn’t increase fear and hostility — our own and others? And lock it in? Does this mean we shouldn’t engage? It is ours to find our way through this moment ... hopefully in a way that leads to improving public life and all our lives.

Buddhist practice is about understanding the causes of suffering internally, and being informed by this.

One of my teachers has said, “It is most important to challenge assumptions, especially our own ignorance, fear and hatred.” This is where we start. Challenging assumptions and the strong emotions that they trigger. Fear triggers our primal survival brain.

As we look carefully, it’s important to be aware of this in ourselves, or others, whatever the situation. Sometimes fear doesn’t appear as fear, but as hostility. But looking more deeply, always underlying hostility is our own primal fear. What threatens us? What is being threatened?

We must recognize this clearly if we want to be able to manage our hostility, and meet conflicts with insight and creativity, rather than with just more violence and force. Can we ground in a larger view? A view that owns and understands the trauma energies of conflict. So that we needn’t continue to act them out, but instead can offer some steadiness to the collective wobble.

Abby Terris is senior teacher of the Sangha Jewel Zen Center in Corvallis. She has been practicing Zen Buddhism for 45 years and teaching it for nearly 20. She also co-leads Buddhist retreats at Great Vow Zen Monastery in Clatskanie and at ZenWest-Empty Field Zendo in Eugene. She is a psychotherapist in private practice in Corvallis and mother of two grown daughters.

