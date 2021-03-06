Interfaith Voices: Looking at the 'why' for all we do

You have choices. What stops you from being unethical? Is it divine guidance? Is it a matter of principle? Maybe cultural upbringing? Fear of Law? All of the above? Think for a moment. What is it? Let’s move forward. In times of crises, say a global virus triggering economic decay, will you remain true to whatever stopped you before? What prevented you then, will it impede on your decision making now?
Abrahamic traditions value inner conflict. Sounds strange, doesn’t it? After the Almighty, the three traditions stipulate the following: it is you, and only you, who truly knows, well, you! Your inner conflict manifest struggle for purpose, and motive. Through internal engagement, you fight for sincerity. It might be sincerity towards faith, cultural sincerity, moral sincerity and/or legal sincerity. All of the above, maybe? Whatever it is, pondering over the WHY of your choices teaches you more about yourself than any mirror.
Sincerity is motion. The “will” is cause. The cosmos had a beginning. The prime mover, as described by Greek philosophers, set the world in motion; starting “something” from nothing. The Abrahamic traditions agree. Yet, for many within the traditions, the prime mover remains engaged; manifesting the self through various vents. “How?” you might say. No, rocks don’t literally turn to dollars. How convenient, if only accurate! If not that, then what? Well, here we go … your inner conflict, you see, if you find yourself doing the “right” thing, according to the above tradition, The prime mover remains engaged. “No! That was me who did it!” Yes, it was you. You certainly acted. You did a tremendous deed. And made an excellent decision. A decision coinciding with the Almighty’s grace. And thus, a sign of God’s happiness for you, and with you. Now, you may reject the above testament, and maintain a parallel argument: the prime mover stopped “moving” after the original cause. You most certainly may believe that. You may essentially decide another and, for example, the prime mover never existed. Instead, “chance” is the prime mover, “everything happened by intricate chance.” Whatever the argument. The “why” for everything we do, all day every day, is a hidden gem. Rarely is it opened in today’s world.
Now, this isn’t a sermon. This isn’t a scholarly article, written by an academic. No, not at all. This, simply, is a written piece by a fellow community member pondering “choice,” inner decision making, and sharing his thoughts.
Free choice is treasure. We have the ability to produce ripples, known as the “butterfly effect,” toward your family and neighbors by choice. Complex systems, as community members, choose to behave a certain way. This affects society. In mathematics, “chaos theory” suggests small changes in an initial condition could have major effects on the systems outcome. This, most certainly, is a heavy burden. Think of the things you value. Now ask why?
Pierre Lapace argued the “unknown,” or unpredictability, does not have a place in the universe. And that, if we knew all laws of physical nature, then nothing would be uncertain, and consequently, the future — just like history — would be the present.
Yosof Wanly holds a doctorate and a master's in Islamic Studies from the Graduate Theological Foundation. In addition, he holds a master's in Sciences of Narration from al-Madina International University and a bachelor's in Public Health from Oregon State University.