Interfaith Voices: Looking at the 'why' for all we do

You have choices. What stops you from being unethical? Is it divine guidance? Is it a matter of principle? Maybe cultural upbringing? Fear of Law? All of the above? Think for a moment. What is it? Let’s move forward. In times of crises, say a global virus triggering economic decay, will you remain true to whatever stopped you before? What prevented you then, will it impede on your decision making now?

Abrahamic traditions value inner conflict. Sounds strange, doesn’t it? After the Almighty, the three traditions stipulate the following: it is you, and only you, who truly knows, well, you! Your inner conflict manifest struggle for purpose, and motive. Through internal engagement, you fight for sincerity. It might be sincerity towards faith, cultural sincerity, moral sincerity and/or legal sincerity. All of the above, maybe? Whatever it is, pondering over the WHY of your choices teaches you more about yourself than any mirror.

Sincerity is motion. The “will” is cause. The cosmos had a beginning. The prime mover, as described by Greek philosophers, set the world in motion; starting “something” from nothing. The Abrahamic traditions agree. Yet, for many within the traditions, the prime mover remains engaged; manifesting the self through various vents. “How?” you might say. No, rocks don’t literally turn to dollars. How convenient, if only accurate! If not that, then what? Well, here we go … your inner conflict, you see, if you find yourself doing the “right” thing, according to the above tradition, The prime mover remains engaged. “No! That was me who did it!” Yes, it was you. You certainly acted. You did a tremendous deed. And made an excellent decision. A decision coinciding with the Almighty’s grace. And thus, a sign of God’s happiness for you, and with you. Now, you may reject the above testament, and maintain a parallel argument: the prime mover stopped “moving” after the original cause. You most certainly may believe that. You may essentially decide another and, for example, the prime mover never existed. Instead, “chance” is the prime mover, “everything happened by intricate chance.” Whatever the argument. The “why” for everything we do, all day every day, is a hidden gem. Rarely is it opened in today’s world.