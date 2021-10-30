Interfaith Voices: Learning lessons from the saints

The first saint I ever made friends with was St. Anthony of Padua. I wasn't Catholic at the time, but in college one of my German professors (also a non-Catholic) said, "If you ever lose something, say 'Tony, Tony, come around, something's lost that can't be found.' It can't hurt!"
I tried it, half-heartedly at first, and was surprised by how quickly I would find things that had been lost for a long time.
I didn't know it then, but St. Anthony once had a psalm book that was stolen and then miraculously returned to him after prayer. He is now considered the patron saint of lost things.
In a few days we will be celebrating All Saints' Day. This is a day when we remember and commemorate all of the saints, both those whose names and stories we know and those we don't. As Catholics, we look to the saints as our heroes. Saints were not perfect, but they lived their lives in such a way that they never stopped striving for holiness.
Many of the most famous saints are familiar even outside the Catholic Church — St. Mary, St. Joseph, St. Peter, St. Paul, St. Mary Magdalene, St. Patrick, St. Augustine, St. Nicholas, St. Thomas Aquinas, St. Joan of Arc, St. Francis of Assisi, St. Teresa of Calcutta.
There are also likely many millions and perhaps billions of saints whose names we don't know. These quiet holy men, women and children lived their faith the best they could and were never widely known.
Others are from among the many millions of Christians who over the centuries have been martyred for their faith. We believe that these saints are the "great cloud of witnesses" who surround us, according to the author of Hebrews, and they want to help us reach heaven.
We can ask them to pray for us, much as we might ask a friend or family member, and we believe their intercession is powerful since they are with God in heaven and see him face to face. As Catholics we believe that worship belongs to God alone, but we can honor, talk to, and even befriend the saints.
St. Maximilian Kolbe was a Polish Franciscan priest who was imprisoned at Auschwitz during World War II. When a group of men was sentenced to die by starvation because an inmate had escaped, one of the men chosen cried out saying that he had a wife and kids and didn't want to die.
Father Kolbe told the soldiers he wanted to take the man's place in the starvation bunker, and they allowed it. The man survived the war, and that week the prisoners in the camp heard Father Kolbe leading the other men in the bunker in songs of joyful praise. After two weeks Father Kolbe was the last man alive and a soldier injected him with a lethal dose of carbolic acid.
A little over a year ago, we had to make the difficult decision to move my uncle, Jim, to comfort care when it became clear he was not going to recover from COVID-19. We said good-bye to him over a Zoom call, but he was unresponsive, and afterward I began asking St. Maximilian Kolbe to pray for him. I knew that Jim did not feel ready and did not want to die, so I prayed:
"St. Maximilian Kolbe, if there's anyone who knows how to help a man die, it's you."
Jim lived several more days than the doctors expected him to, and he died at noon on Aug. 14, the feast of St. Maximilian Kolbe.
Jessica Barton is a former Peace Corps Volunteer, a former middle school math and science teacher, lactation consultant, and a married mother of 3. She and her family have lived in Corvallis for 6 years. She is a parishioner at St. Mary's in Corvallis and leads a group called Exploring Catholicism for people interested in learning about the Catholic faith.