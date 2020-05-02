Interfaith Voices: Karma and spiritual freedom

After hours in the sun we fell asleep reading and awoke groggy and sunburned. Rather than retrace our path, we followed a nudge to hike cross-country along a meandering quarter-mile path through a bramble maze.

On reaching the road we sighed in relief and turned towards the parking lot. To our surprise, a party of four was nearly upon us. One called out, “This is the spot!” They welcomed us into their circle like old friends. Puzzled, we introduced ourselves while paper cups were passed around—one filled with ashes, another with champagne.

Our new companions were the wife and grown children of a man who had died on that spot exactly one year before. Some forty years earlier, he was the engineer who had designed and built this dike road. We helped spread his ashes across one of his finer achievements.

Later I reflected on spirit’s elegant timing and direction. It had allowed us to join in the celebration of a man who brought beauty into our lives by making this remote beach accessible. Our deep gratitude created good karma and brought us this special opportunity.