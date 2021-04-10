Interfaith Voices: Jewish perspectives on health and vaccinations

I wrote in this space just over a year ago about the emphasis placed in Jewish tradition on pikuach nefesh, the preservation of human life, and how that principle would guide our community to suspend in-person gatherings throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as vaccination ramps up and we begin to make tentative plans for resumption of in-person programming, I want to share some of what Judaism has to say about our responsibility with regard to vaccinations, listening to medical expertise, and caring for our health.

Prior to the medieval period, Jewish attitudes toward medicine were mixed. But the predominant view since the ruling of Rabbi Moses ben Maimon (also known as Maimonides), who lived in 12th century Spain, is that healing by means of medicine is in fact a religious obligation. We are to administer potentially life-saving medicine to another person even if it means transgressing otherwise stringent prohibitions, such as working on the Sabbath or violating a sworn vow. This directive has been extended in the modern era with the professionalization of medicine to dictate that we are to scrupulously follow the advice of medical experts.