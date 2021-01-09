Interfaith Voices: How to move forward in times of stress

After a year many have said has been the worst year of their lives, what lessons have we learned at this cost?

As a shaman I am part of a network of friends and allies working together toward greater spiritual harmony, through visible actions and unseen forces in pursuit of spirit’s time immemorial goal of goodness for all.

During the pandemic our daily lives have been turned upside down. Family and friends have died alone with medical staff helpless and fatigued. Thriving businesses are shuttered and food lines long and daunting. Protests and unrest have roiled our city streets. So what is the silver lining in this despairing time?

A starting point is to look at what we do have and to be grateful for that, large or small. Think of the little things we used to take for granted like eating dinner at a restaurant, shopping at the mall, going to the gym or joining with others in common celebration. So one lesson we might come to is to be grateful for whatever abundance we may enjoy, for much is transient.

Another realization we may come to is that we are all better off when we work together, helping those displaced by wildfires, or the houseless, or those suffering from racial injustice, the list goes on. So generosity with our time and money is another lesson.