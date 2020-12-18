Interfaith Voices: Hope continues to be Christmas thread

Ready or not, it’s almost Christmas! I think it’s true to say that all of us, whether we are practicing Christians, members of another faith tradition or passionately non-religious, all of us get caught up by Christmas in one way or another. Sending gifts and festive greetings, get-togethers with family, friends and work colleagues, or maybe just by noticing the holiday decorations around town. All of us are participants in the festivities. It’s part of the majority culture all around us.

Of course, Christmas means many different things to many different people. It depends on who you are, what your background is, as well as your personal history and beliefs. Trying to celebrate the holiday in the middle of a global pandemic is stressful and heartbreaking, but Christmas can hold it all. For me, and I think for many people in my church community, Christmas is about hope. Hope symbolized by the birth of a child, Jesus.

Birth is usually a moment of great hope, hope for the future, hope for possibilities, hope for the story of a new life. The birth of Jesus is certainly all those things for me. But there’s more to it than that. Those of you who are familiar with the story remember that Jesus was born into poverty, far from home. He was born into a culture that was oppressive and unjust, harshly ruled by an elite for the benefit of the 1%.