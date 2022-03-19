Interfaith Voices: God has anchored me

It struck me out of nowhere, but life-altering experiences often do.

This sudden feeling of queasiness swallowed me up in the center of the gymnasium floor, and I couldn’t move. For a week I was like this: unable to leave my bed, barely able to eat, withdrawing from life because I couldn’t speak without the queasiness instantly and uncontrollably consuming me.

Once I could stand again, life did not assume normality as I had expected. As time progressed, so did the ambiguity of my condition. Two months went by, and I had not yet reached a day without sudden onsets of immobilizing nausea or stomach pain or a combination of the two — often onset by one or the other. I realized this wasn’t leaving voluntarily.

I’d already been to the hospital once with assumed appendicitis, but all testing on my appendix, kidneys and gallbladder came back clear. I went home relieved in one way, overwhelmingly fearful in another. I needed a specialist.

After several doctor’s visits, I decided to do some testing for answers or, at the very least, to rule out things. One was a take-home kit and a tedious process. It was going well, until the last day, when one of the vials spilled. My heart collapsed.

The spillage occurred on a Saturday, so I had to wait to see if it was still usable. If not, I would have to wait an extra two weeks, minimum, for any potential answers.

Monday rolled around, and it was time to face the verdict.

“You’ll have to get a replacement kit and start over,” her apologetic voice on the other end of the line explained.

My body tumbled to the floor, and a sob of desperation drew from my lips. I could barely stomach the first time through, how could I do the test again? It was too much.

But I was reminded of a gift spoken over me months prior — “Faith: to believe even when nothing is adding up. To believe in the impossible because it can be, in fact, possible.”

I had previously seen this gift at work in my life. When I first moved to Oregon on a whim of God revealing that my plan for college wasn’t His plan, and I needed to move to Albany to take time off and seek Him, I went — no job security, no idea what a year away from the basic succession and security of college looked like — and God provided.

And there, curled up on kitchen tile, drowning in declarations of “I can’t” and “It’s too much,” it was as if Matthew 19:26 was directed right at me: “But Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.’”

By my own strength, I couldn’t handle what this journey was going to put me through (and what it has these last few months). But I was never meant to be the source of my own strength. My life has proven that time and time again. And in that moment, as God spoke over me the one reminder that really mattered: “The Lord is my strength and my song; he has given me victory,” everything changed for me (Exodus 15:2, New Living Translation).

I wasn’t instantly healed. I didn’t pull a John 5:8 where “Jesus said to him, ‘Get up, take up your bed, and walk.” But it was my own version, where God said, “Get up, pick up your spirits, give me your worries and I will walk you through this.”

All this leaves me with is one question: Who is the anchor of your strength, you or God?

He is the God who splits seas, moves mountains and restores hearts, the God of resurrection power. So what’s stopping you from asking Him to break the boundaries of impossible for you? He desires to; all you have to do is ask. “If you abide in me, and my words abide in you, ask whatever you wish, and it will be done for you.” — John 15:7

Mackenzie M. Hebner lives in Corvallis, and is a student at Oregon State University. She is pursuing a degree in English with the intent to build a ministry-based publishing company upon graduation. She loves meeting new people, cold weather, rainy days and a steaming cup of coffee, cocoa or tea with everything she does, as well as watching Disney reruns and dancing around her kitchen.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0