Interfaith Voices: Finding your way through difficult times

Eschatology comprises two important meadows: Personal eschatology (the final circumstance/destination of an individual) and the study of “cosmic” eschatology (the climactic “end” of a period of humanity). Armageddon is usually studied in cosmic eschatology. In addition, two characteristics from cosmic eschatological comprises time and space. An eschatology based on a linear conception of time includes “end of ‘time" predictions and manifestations (moralistic discharge, warfare, disease, political degeneration, natural disaster, etc.) resulting in the calamitous and apocalyptic end of the world. And where time is non-linear, eschatology incorporates a cycle of destruction and re-creation. One period of time ends, then re-creation takes its place.

As mentioned above, the Arabic word for existence, wujud, derives from the root Wajada: “to be found.” Literally, therefore, wujud means “that which is findable.” A philosopher, theologian, or naturalist, for example, who attempted to prove God existed did not have to construct God as an object among material objects. He merely had to prove that God could be found. In this regard, what you look for, you will find. Similarly, how you interpret current events, you will reap your interpretation.

After many years of religious study, boarding schools, and international travel, I reached the conclusion that the science of eschatology is not intended for you to terminate your struggles, give up hope, or to push for teleology — final causes — and their eruption. Eschatological prediction intends to maintain a virtuous prospect in times of difficulty. Your family, community, country, and humanity have never needed you more. This is the time, the time for sincerity and nobility. And thus, the prophetic tradition teaches “…even if the hour commences, and you have a seedling in your hand, work to plant the seedling. For verily, good deeds are the troth of life.” — Muhammad PBUH.

Yosof Wanly holds a doctorate and a master's. in Islamic Studies from the Graduate Theological Foundation. In addition, he holds an master's. in Sciences of Narration from al-Madina International University and a bachelor's in Public Health from Oregon State University.

