Interfaith Voices: Exploring the 'what is truth?' question

I trust the majority of scientists who warn us about climate change and how we must address it. For me, they speak the truth.

I trust that my family and friends have my best interest at heart. They demonstrate this truth to me.

I choose to trust these truths and many more. When I dig a little deeper, I see that they are all grounded in love; What is best for the common good? What is best for the planet? What will bring out the best in me personally? I realize that I am trusting love as an ultimate truth.

If I dig deeper still, I realize that this journey with love invites me to be less fearful — of people, of new ideas, of change. In fact, I feel more open and excited by such things. When I engage the world around me through this love (something I don’t always do), I find myself seeking and acting with more honesty, clarity, consistency and integrity. I feel grounded in truth.

If we return to Pontius Pilate for a moment, he does not get an answer from Jesus about his question “what is truth?” He simply turns the fate of Jesus over to the crowd, abandoning the question altogether. In our world today I see a surprising number of people who are willing to abandon this question as well, people who move through life acting and reacting out of fear and its accompanying self-interest.