Interfaith Voices: Every step we take

How many steps have you taken in your life? How many steps do you take in a day? How many of them are you aware of? Walking every day is a way to take care of the body and it also is a great way to care of the spirit and the heart that cares for the world and all who share it with us.

The Buddha walked everywhere. Except during the rains retreat, the bulk of his teaching was done walking from place to place and then stopping, meditating, discussing with the people of his community their life conditions and how to respond to them with thoughtfulness, patience, accuracy, skill. Twenty-six hundred years ago, the pace of his life was a walking pace. Now of course, it isn’t. Unless we make a concerted effort, we don’t spend a lot of time walking. Speeding from one thing to the next can leave us careless and anxious.