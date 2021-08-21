Interfaith Voices: Creating an increased awareness of purpose

Employees hunkered down during the pandemic. They worked remotely and remained in jobs — even if they hated them. They were hesitant to leave in the midst of hiring freezes and economic uncertainties. Now, as vaccination rates increase and hope of normalcy returns, Americans are quitting their jobs at record rates. It’s been called the “Great Resignation.”

And what’s caused it might be a silver lining of the pandemic — a forced pause that’s allowed many of us to reconsider what’s most important to us — creating an increased awareness of purpose.

Why am I doing what I am doing? Does my work feed my spirit? Are my role and my soul aligned? This deeper consideration of purpose and practice is deeply spiritual. Burn out, long commutes and unfulfilling work have brought many of us to question what’s important.

Our Purpose is our Why. Our Practice is our How. This is the central theme of Soul Force Ones — a podcast I launched during the pandemic with co-host colin cole, where we explore our interconnectedness and how Soul Force Ones — people of diverse vocations, cultures and spiritual practices — find purpose and meaning through work.