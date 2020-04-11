Interfaith Voices: Celebrating Easter amid a pandemic

According to the Biblical account, they were traumatized. Some could not endure the evening and fell asleep waiting; one disciple claimed he never knew Jesus. Of course, they didn’t know what Christians today know: that Easter was coming the next day and Jesus would no longer be dead in the tomb.

Next is Holy Saturday, a day in which “nothing happened.” The Jewish followers of Jesus were required to stay home for the Passover Sabbath ceremonies. (hmmm…much like us who are told to “stay home” and “shelter in place.” )

They must have been so confused and utterly demoralized! How could they cope when everything in their world had changed for them? Had their f aith in Jesus been replaced by fear of the unknown?

Ordinarily, Christians who remember Holy Saturday would eagerly be preparing for Easter Sunday the next day. But this year may be diﬀerent. Our usual routines and expectations for Easter festivities may no longer be valid this year. Our usual routines and expectations for the entire future may be changing.