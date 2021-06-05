Interfaith Voices: Catholicism, Christianity and the creation story

A few weeks ago a man I met told me that he grew up in a big Catholic family, but once he started learning more about science as a teenager, he left Christianity behind. He couldn’t reconcile the stories in the Bible, particularly the creation story, with what he was learning in his science classes.

I’ve heard many similar experiences not only in regards to Catholicism, but also to Protestant and Evangelical denominations. In fact, for many years I found myself attracted to Christianity, but in several churches when I asked questions about how to understand the apparent contradictions between the Bible’s creation story and the Big Bang theory, I was told I would need to make a “leap of faith.” In order to accept Christianity, I was going to have to reject modern physics, geology, and biology. While I continued to be intrigued and impressed by Christianity’s assertion and evidence that Jesus rose from the dead, I simply couldn’t make the leap.

When I encountered the Catholic Church’s teaching on creation, faith and science, I was finally able to reconcile how faith in the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead and believing in science were actually both possible, and even beautifully compatible.