Interfaith Voices: Can I overcome my racist programming?

Listening to Als, I met my own racism. How many times have I first, if even for a split second, flinched before I caught myself. Yes, I have. A Black man walked through my neighborhood. And I flinched—for that crucial lizard-brain half-second, before I relaxed and recognized him. He’s my neighbor!

I was raised to be racist. I can still hear the childish taunts I uttered, hear my long-ago laughter at a racist remark—learned at my father’s knee. Am I past this? Can I ever overcome my training?

One day I shared a subway platform in Atlanta, a lone white woman, with a group of Black men who were arguing. Other than the men and me, the station was deserted, and it was late at night. In my mind’s eye that night, I saw a white woman clutch her purse to her chest and back away, moving far down the platform. Am I that woman? I instead shook off that flinch, relaxed my body language and swung my shoulder bag loosely across one shoulder. I edged closer. When I could hear what they were arguing about, I heard them talking sports. They were comparing players, and they were really funny. When they realized I was eavesdropping, they began to perform for their audience of one. I laughed along with them.

We white people cannot overcome racism without first seeing that we are all infected. It’s the other pandemic in us.

White people of Corvallis, learn with me. Read with me. Let’s start a virtual book club to read Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi. Contact me here at the “contact us” button on this website: https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. And also join me in studying this website: https://tinyurl.com/y9u85dcj. We can learn to stop flinching and become true allies. Together, we can forge a path to racial justice.

Sandra J. Bean has lived in the Azores, Israel, and China, and traveled during her professional career as a writer to more than 20 countries, where she was able to meet local Bahá’ís and participate in community activities. She served at the Bahá’í World Centre in Haifa, Israel, in the late 1980s. She has been a Bahá’í since 1971 and a student of religion all her life.

