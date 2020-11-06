Interfaith Voices: Buddhist Timescales and Uncertain Elections

As I write this, it is slightly after noon on Wednesday, November 4th, and the results of the presidential election are still unclear. Earlier this morning I was discussing the stress of this uncertainty with a colleague, and she cited the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s maxim that “the arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice.” I practice and study Tibetan Buddhism, a tradition that, while it has many important theological differences with Dr. King’s Christianity, largely agrees that that given enough time, broad moral and social progress is possible. The question is just how long that moral arc might be.
Many Buddhist traditions subscribe to a cosmological vision in which time is cyclical, revolving between ages of moral ascendency, when lives are long and happy, and periods of moral decline, when lives are neither long nor particularly pleasant. Our present age, it is often said, is the kali yuga, the final period of decline before the wheel turns again and things start to improve. Unfortunately for those of us living through the kali yuga, the length of these ages of the world are not traditionally measured in decades or centuries, but rather in millions or even billions of years. The arc of the moral universe may well bend towards justice in this perspective, but it could also take a long time to get there.
Buddhism suggests that thinking in terms of these vast timescale can be freeing. Seemingly major events (like, say, stressfully uncertain presidential elections) may feel less individually significant, more like potholes on the long highway. Perhaps more importantly, we may move away from seeing ourselves as individual heros, instead coming to understand ourselves as part of a broader—much broader—interdependent collective. When viewed as part of a timescale measured in millions of years, after all, our own individual contributions, no matter what we may accomplish, are relatively small. From this perspective, anxiety over individual events (like, ahem, uncertain presidential elections) may be understandable but misplaced.
On the other hand, the Buddhist traditions I have studied all make clear that length of these timelines does not remove our individual responsibility for moral, considered action in the present. The tradition calls on us to act for the benefit of all beings, but it asks us to do so even though we know full well that the results of our actions may not be visible in our lifetimes, or even our grandchildren’s lifetimes. The arc of the moral universe, in Buddhist perspective, may take a long time to turn towards justice, but that turn will eventually be driven by the moral choices and actions of countless beings. It’s our job to do our part to make that happen.
So we do not get a pass on doing good things in the world, just because we may not be around to see how it all turns out. We are still called to be good people, and to use our wits and our resources to help others. But reflecting on these vast timescales also asks us to recognize that our own part, while important, is only a small role in a much larger drama. This notion is crystalized in one of my favorite prayers, a dedication of merit traditionally recited at the conclusion of any positive activity: “May the merit of my actions be a drop in the ocean of the activity of all the Buddhas.”
Dr. Geoffrey Barstow is an assistant professor of religious studies at Oregon State University, and has been studying and practicing Tibetan Buddhism for more than two decades.
