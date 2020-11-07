Interfaith Voices: Buddhist time scales and uncertain elections

As I write this, it is slightly after noon on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and the results of the presidential election are still unclear. Earlier this morning I was discussing the stress of this uncertainty with a colleague, and she cited the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s maxim that “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” I practice and study Tibetan Buddhism, a tradition that, while it has many important theological differences with Dr. King’s Christianity, largely agrees that that given enough time, broad moral and social progress is possible. The question is just how long that moral arc might be.

Many Buddhist traditions subscribe to a cosmological vision in which time is cyclical, revolving between ages of moral ascendency, when lives are long and happy, and periods of moral decline, when lives are neither long nor particularly pleasant. Our present age, it is often said, is the kali yuga, the final period of decline before the wheel turns again and things start to improve. Unfortunately for those of us living through the kali yuga, the length of these ages of the world are not traditionally measured in decades or centuries, but rather in millions or even billions of years. The arc of the moral universe may well bend toward justice in this perspective, but it could also take a long time to get there.