Interfaith Voices: ‘Be still and know…’ (Psalm 46:10)

The turmoil, division and suffering that the world is currently experiencing leaves the mind and heart in a state that is far from feeling the inner peace we all desire.

I feel our faith is being tested and we are being called to rise above it all, to lift our minds into another state of consciousness and to remain calm, strong and healthy. How does one do that when faced with enormous divisiveness, war, and serious health and social issues? One sure way is by going within through deep contemplative prayer and meditation.

But knowing how to calm the mind and body so that we can feel this “peace that surpasses all understanding” (Philippians 4:7) is a real challenge. We live in the material age; we are all so restless.

How to accomplish stilling the mind is a daily practice. Moving from body consciousness to connecting with our soul takes willpower and concentration. There are many techniques of meditation. No two are alike.

After searching extensively, I found that meditation is a very specific form of concentration in which the attention has been liberated from restlessness and is focused on God. Meditation is deep prayer. Meditation is the science of God realization. “The Kingdom of God is within you.” (Luke 17:21)

My spiritual journey led me to the book “Autobiography of a Yogi” by Paramahansa Yogananda, who founded the Self-Realization Fellowship in the U.S. in 1920. This beloved world teacher has come to be recognized as one of the greatest emissaries of India’s ancient wisdom to the West. His life and teachings continue to be a source of light and inspiration to people of all races, cultures and creeds.

Our current president of Self-Realization, Brother Chidananda, has stated, “India for millennia has been the steward of some of the highest spiritual truths. Yogananda reached back to the golden age of India’s high civilization, and brought the essence of India’s universal spirituality. That is yoga. Not to be confused with Hatha yoga, just one branch of yoga. Haṭha alludes to a system of physical techniques and exercises, which help to calm the body for meditation.

“But Kriya yoga is the spiritual science of meditation, actual techniques for developing a deeper personal relationship with God. It is not a denomination or a sect of religion; and because of that, this spiritual dispensation — the light of yoga — can be a truly worldwide spiritual blessing on humanity as a whole.”

Paramahansa Yogananda often pointed out that one need not be of any specific nationality, race or religion to practice Kriya yoga and receive its sublime benefits. Its true universality as a science lies in the fact that its results can be obtained by anyone of any nation, of East or West.

“Through the steady daily study and practice of yoga meditation, we can experience a deepening sense of joy, love, compassion and peace. Regardless of one’s spiritual beliefs, or lack thereof, whoever practices the science of Kriya yoga will eventually realize that the Divine is in everything — and everyone,” Yogananda wrote.

We learn to dive deeper into meditation by stilling the body and calming the breath so that we can experience that great pearl of peace within. It’s the scientific method of how to live a balanced and successful life by awakening our connection with the divine. By developing a daily spiritual practice through meditation, we naturally calm the body and soul, finding a deep inner serenity.

May each of us, in our own way, seek and find that source of tranquility within so that in the days ahead we may strive to keep our hearts and minds at peace and find that eternal fountain of wisdom in spite of outer circumstances.

“Thought, volition and feeling are faculties of the soul; prayer spiritualizes them. Prayer is the lifting up of the soul, of the entire being of man, to God. Teach us to find Thy presence on the altar of our constant peace and joy that springs from deep daily meditation.” — Yogananda

Lynn Walker has been a member of the Self-Realization Fellowship for more than 50 years. She is also a member of the Corvallis Meditation Circle and the Corvallis Interfaith Network. For more information about the Self-Realization Fellowship, visit yogananda.org. ABOUT INTERFAITH VOICES: This weekly column includes a regular rotation of writers representing the broad spectrum of spiritual voices throughout the mid-valley. The column is coordinated by the Rev. Barbara Nixon, who can be emailed at revbabs2000@gmail.com.

