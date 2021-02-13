Interfaith Voices: A Torah lesson on finding answers in others

The Torah, known to Christians as The Five Books of Moses," is chanted aloud year-round in synagogues all over the world. Regardless of which branch of Judaism a community is affiliated with, the same portion of the Torah is read on any given Shabbat (Saturday) morning.

This past Shabbat, we read the portion entitled “Jethro” (“Yitro” in Hebrew), one of only five of the 54 portions of the Torah that are named after a person. Jethro is Moses’ father-in-law, and a Priest of Midian, and, at this point, we have met him only briefly after Moses first encounters his future wife, Zipporah.

In this week’s portion, Jethro shows up to reunite Moses with his wife and two young sons, and soon observes that Moses is occupied from sun-up to sundown settling disputes and adjudicating cases. Jethro tells Moses that what he is doing is not sustainable; he will soon get completely burned out. A better way to handle things, he suggests, would be to choose among the most responsible members of the community and create a hierarchy of judges. In this way, only the most complex issues would make their way up to Moses, who can then consult with God. What Jethro lays out is essentially the model for the judiciary system of the United States, with lower courts, appellate courts and the Supreme Court. Moses takes his father-in-law’s advice and adopts a system that enables him to maintain leadership, order, and enough personal energy to ably fulfill his crucial role.