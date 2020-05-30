Interfaith Voices: A slice of my faith pie

Sometimes situations in my life arise – usually a conflict with another – that may take me months to come to know how to best deal with the individual in a way that I feel God would approve.

My faith has taught me the value of self-control, to be master of my own tongue and my own emotions. I have learned that while as a mammal I have feelings of anger, my faith gives me the strength to keep them from finding expression, and after years of knowing when to keep my mouth shut, the need to remind myself of that has greatly lessened, as has the need for reminding.

My faith has taught me to learn to strive to be gracious in my interactions with others – to simply be nice, kind, respectful, thoughtful and caring - to be generous in expressing my appreciation of the efforts and strivings of others.

I was raised in a Christian family, one more of words than deeds, and when of an age of some self-determination, I began to look elsewhere for answers to the big questions of life – why am I here, why is anything here, what happens to me when my body dies, is there a God? Questions we are all familiar with.

I spent my late teens reading arcane books, throwing the I Ching (“perseverance furthers”), reading the Tarot, the Ouija Board, going to meetings with mediums and such. And then, when I was visiting my neighbor who was getting ready to go to a spiritual meeting, he had a big blue book under one arm; he let me look at it. About a month later I bought one. It was the Urantia Book. That was over 50 years ago. Its teachings and truths, as I’ve shared them in this article, continue to form the foundation for my life.

Michael lives on his small farm in Alsea. You can learn more about the Urantia book at https://www.urantia.org/ and at https://urantiabook.org/

