Interfaith Voices: A look back at 7 years of the column

Seven years ago I approached Mike McInally, the editor of the Gazette-Times, with an idea to create a regular feature for the Religion Page, a column I would manage, offering a rotation of Corvallis writers who would share a variety of spiritual/religious perspectives.
He took a chance on this idea and Interfaith Voices was born, with eight writers representing Islam, Bahá'i, Buddhism, Judaism, Unitarian Universalist, and Latter Day Saints, as well as one conservative and one progressive Christian voice. We had occasional guest writers when persons inquired about writing.
By the end of our second year, the feature was being added to the Democrat- Herald and I worked to find a similar variety of writers representing Albany. Now, as I finish putting the schedule together for the remainder of 2021, I count nineteen regular writers from both communities and 76 writers total since we began in 2014.
I often hear from readers, most of whom deeply appreciate Interfaith Voices, but occasionally, there are some who do not. Among those dissenting readers, opinions like the three here are most common. Let me comment on each…
1) All religions basically teach/believe/practice the same things. There is nothing new here.
There are indeed some things that most spiritual paths hold in common. Foremost is the desire to offer love (healing, hope, kindness) into the world, thereby building a sense of belonging or unity. But religion is also seeking to address life’s big questions — about evil, suffering, death, creation, etc. The beliefs, practices and perspectives that rise from addressing these questions are marvelously diverse. For instance, karma and forgiveness, while not mutually exclusive, emphasize very different understandings of the consequences of wrong-doing. It is disrespectful to dismiss these kinds of differences as if they don’t matter. Furthermore, we would miss the opportunity to really explore these differences and also how various beliefs might meaningfully intersect.
2) The purpose of religion is to either placate or manipulate people.
While I don’t hold that religion’s purpose is to control people, this does happen. Look at the U.S. today where some Christians believe in a Jesus who is pro-gun and anti-immigrant! Religion can be used to manipulate those who allow fear or self-interest to override the study AND practice of sacred teachings. Consequently, it is good to have our beliefs, and those of others, shared and explored openly. I would add, this sharing can be a much-needed exercise in humility for us all.
3) There is only one, spiritual truth and therefore there is no wisdom in giving voice to other misguided points of view.
I don’t know anyone who is following a spiritual path they don’t believe is wise and true — sometimes to the exclusion of all other paths. If this exclusivity is the case for you, I would encourage you to learn about what others believe. Not only does this promote understanding, this gives you a chance to hold up your beliefs in contrast, allowing you to explore and consider them anew. I really appreciate perspectives that contrast my own — giving me a chance to ask hard questions and either stand firm or adjust my viewpoint. Consider that unexamined, unchallenged beliefs might not truly be your own.
When all is said and done, it is curiosity that keeps me welcoming knowledge of diverse spiritual perspectives. Sometimes fresh language from another tradition rekindles within me a precious part of my own tradition. Sometimes an entirely new thought gets incorporated into my understanding of the world. Sometimes my sense of God and the cosmos is wildly and wonderfully expanded. In all of this I see beauty. I find hope. I feel joy. I am grateful.
Barbara Nixon is a retired United Methodist clergy who lives in Albany. She is the author of “Things I Wish Jesus Said” and former host of “Godtalk,” an interfaith radio program. She is currently serving on the faculty of Claremont School of Theology in Salem as Director of Field Education.