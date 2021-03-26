Interfaith Voices: A church is more than a building

I've gotten myself in trouble in the past by suggesting churches would be better off without property. I've seen too many churches spend ever-increasing funds maintaining buildings while caring for their community with the leftovers. I've seen buildings become the object of worship. Of course, Christians claim the church is not a building. This year, we tested that hypothesis.
My congregation has spent over a year away from our building. We've done so out of compassion for one another and the larger community. For us, Jesus' reminder that loving God and neighbor come first (Mark 12:29-31) requires doing the hard things. Staying physically distanced and giving up being together in a group has been challenging.
We've learned what we always claimed was true. The church is not a building. It's a people. Though extremely hard, we've worked at staying connected to one another. We Zoom, we YouTube, we text, and we talk on the telephone.
And though our human inclination was to take care of ourselves first, we've worked at being church beyond our finite group. We've continued our free community meal in modified form, we've continued to provide drinking water 24/7, and we still offer personal items (hygiene and more) to those who need them.
But we don't care for our community alone. In collaboration with the Albany United Presbyterian Church, we maintain a portable restroom on our grounds. We financially and actively support the Creating Housing Coalition, a local not-for-profit group working to build a tiny house village in Albany. This separate group began when members of our church saw a need and gathered with others in the community to solve it. We also work with six other Albany churches and a local laundromat to help ensure housing-insecure neighbors have clean clothes.
These ministries have been supported financially by those who must remain physically apart and by those who physically show up and follow COVID protocols.
It's been a year, but the world has not stood still. Though a majority white congregation, many of us were shocked by George Floyd and Breonna Taylor's brutal killings. An active anti-racism group is self-educating, growing, and learning to apply the question, "Who will be left out if we do it this way?" to decisions made as a church. We have a lot of work and painful growth ahead of us.
Likewise, some among us are working toward realizing health care for every human being. This crucial need has become even more apparent in the pandemic.
But just as faith without works is dead (James 2:17), works needs faith. Compassion for and connection with others fuels loving action. Day in and day out, striving for a better world requires a belief system that centers on our need for one another and God.
Communal worship was challenged by the need to be physically distanced over the last year. Some churches and individuals have chosen to get together anyway, often to devastating consequence. But we have found that it is possible to be with others for worship and growth and remain COVID-distanced.
On-demand YouTube services, Zoom Bible study, worship, porch DVD deliveries, and even midweek communion have been staples of our life together over the last year. We've worshiped with other churches at special services in both Advent and Lent. We've been a church and still stayed away from our building.
It's been hard. We've missed hugs. We've missed those informal moments in the parking lot, but we've learned that what we said we believed is true. Being church is not dependent upon a building.
Tim Graves is the lead pastor of Albany First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He is a runner, granddaddy, and husband of 40 years.