 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Corvallis Nativity Festival is open through Tuesday

  • 0
Corvallis Nativity Festival 04

A nativity set made in Mexico was part of the 2015 Corvallis Nativity Festival inside the Corvallis stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This year's event runs through Tuesday.

 Godofredo Vasquez, Corvallis Gazette-Times file (2015)

The annual Corvallis Nativity Festival is underway.

The 28th rendition of the community event began Friday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 4141 NW Harrison Blvd. in Corvallis and runs through Tuesday.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., except for Tuesday, which closes at 4 p.m.

The event is free and individuals of all faiths are welcome.

The festival includes more than 600 hundred nativity scenes that depict the birth of Jesus Christ submitted by community members. The displays range from simple to whimsical to elegant to homemade.

The festival also features nightly concerts by local musical groups from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday night’s program includes a Christmas hymn sing-along.

For more information go to http://corvallisnativityfestival.org/.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Religion Calendar (Nov. 27)

Religion Calendar (Nov. 27)

Sunday service: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God’s Word and Holy Communion at 9 a.m…

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 40: How to be sure your donation makes an impact

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News