* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.