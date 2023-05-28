Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

“At least 89.3 million people around the world have been forced to flee their homes.” — U.N. Refugee Agency’s end of 2021 report

Human civilization is just one component, or subsystem, of the complex living system we call the ecosphere. Thus, it is obvious that our well-being, if not our actual survival, depends on the ecosphere’s health.

If the planet’s capacity to feed us becomes compromised, as it is likely to do if we don’t curb global warming, our population will necessarily decline, and possibly plummet.

If we make large portions of the planet uninhabitable due to excessive heat and drought or incessant flooding, which we are already doing at a good clip, civilization as a whole could unravel as huge numbers of displaced people desperately flee their devastated regions, hoping to merely survive.

In this and forthcoming columns, we’ll examine the good, the bad and the likely future scenarios for the ecosphere and its subsystem, civilization, in the near, medium and distant time horizons of, roughly, 2030 to 2060; 2060 to 2080; and 2080 to 2100. We’ll begin by considering the bad — dystopian scenarios that could develop if we continue doing “business as usual,” and keep polluting the atmosphere, seas and land and indulging in unsustainable consumption.

Many bad things might happen, of course, even in the immediate future. We can’t foresee all of them, but we can predict, with a reasonable degree of certainty, what could be our first truly worldwide existential crisis — namely that by 2050 climate change will force migration on a scale that could upend global civilization.

Such mass migrations could lead to a general collapse, or at least the severe disruption of economic activity, and of many, or most, functional political and social systems.

Why such a dire prognostication?

Looking at some numbers, we see that studies by the U.N. International Organization for Migration have concluded that worldwide there are likely to be 1 billion people displaced by 2050. Estimates by Cornell University, global insurance companies and others concur, and studies by the same organizations anticipate 2 billion displaced by 2100.

The global population is expected to grow to 9.8 billion by 2050, and about 11 billion by 2100. That means that the direct and indirect effects of climate change, including violent conflicts and extreme poverty, will displace at least 12% of us by 2050, and 18% by 2100.

But the mass displacement crisis won’t just happen one morning 30 some years from now. It is already well underway. So far, 90 to 115 million people have been displaced worldwide by climate change, and 26 million more are displaced each year.

Even wealthy countries are affected. The U.S. Census Bureau reported that in 2022 natural disasters displaced 3.3 million Americans, 1 million in Florida alone.

Until now, approximately 60% of climate-exacerbated migration has been “internal” — people moving within their own national boundaries, most of them from the countryside into cities where they often become destitute while competing for scarce jobs.

However, the growing trend is for migrants to flee their country of origin, seeking asylum elsewhere. For example, the 3.6 million refugees from Syria’s climate-connected civil war now camping in Turkey.

At what point could climate migration become so disruptive that it crashes the global economy, forcing us to devote most of our financial resources to putting out literal and figurative fires, while leaving us almost none with which to move civilization forward or even rebuild?

We have already stepped onto that threshold, but we can’t be sure when we’ll cross it to the point of no return. However, just the quick glance we’ve taken here at the relevant statistics and trends indicates that if we don’t quickly change course, we’ll look back from 2060 and realize that we’ve already passed it at our ecological house.