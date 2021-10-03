Your Ecological House: Where, and when, to invest in climate resilience

The only good news in this scenario is that we have time to plan for an orderly transition to new locations — IF we pay attention to the geophysics. IF we look at the projections and the maps that show us how our shorelines will change in the short- and long-term — over horizons of, say, 10 to 50 years. With that knowledge, we can make informed choices about encouraging or discouraging more development along Florida’s southern shoreline — and where to encourage and subsidize new, inland development to accommodate an influx of climate refugees from our coasts.

Miami’s situation illustrates the kind of temporal horizons that should inform our climate-infrastructure spending. We need to predict, as well as we can, the pattern of current and future climate-change effects, and actually plan for them, not just throw money at the problem and hope it does some good.

However, the moderate pace of coastal sea-level problems — a little flooding this year, a little more next year — permits a planning luxury we don’t have in truly emergency situations, which are of two types: fairly predictable and maddeningly random.