Your Ecological House: When good news can be bad news

It’s dubious that historically prosperous, fun-loving Americans are honoring a newfound sense of pecuniary rectitude. They simply have little to spend their money on. When that changes, spend they will — with gusto, if the predictions bear out.

A second wellspring of the coming prosperity is government spending. How much the government will invest to bolster the economy is unclear, but the amounts will be significant. The new administration proposes spending $1.9 trillion for immediate COVID relief. (The sum total of household savings is around $1.3 trillion). Infrastructure and other economic stimulus spending is proposed for the fall.

These immunological and economic shots in America’s arm are great news, and should usher in a new era of prosperity. Unfortunately, that could also bring bad news — in the form of carbon emissions.

When the pandemic first gripped the country and the world in April and May of 2020, most travel and entertainment activities ground to an abrupt halt. This led to a significant, rapid drop in greenhouse gas emissions which, globally, fell by as much as 26% in those early months. At the time, this development was considered to be a silver lining to the dark cloud of mounting death tolls, shuttered businesses and closed schools.