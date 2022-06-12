Your Ecological House: When climate change comes rapping at your door

“You must leave now, take what you need you think will last. But whatever you wish to keep, you’d better grab it fast.” Bob Dylan

Shortly after I started writing this column 16 years ago, I was invited to speak to a large group of students near my home at Oregon State University. In the Q&A at the end of my talk, someone asked where it might be safe to live as climate change takes hold of the planet.

After thinking for a moment, I answered that right where we were, in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, seemed like a pretty good location.

The nearby Pacific Ocean and eastward-drifting trade winds ensure that the valley and its surrounding mountains have a steady supply of rainwater. But the winters are mild, with little snow and just a few freezing nights.

The valley’s floor is mostly agricultural and quite productive. Although many of the crops grown here are for export, that could change if there was a need to feed the local population. Also, since most of its land is cultivated, there are few forested areas or extensive patches of brush, so the valley proper is relatively safe from wildfires.

In my off-the-cuff response to the student’s question, I quickly compared the Willamette Valley to other parts of the country such as Florida, where millions will be flooded out of their homes by sea-level rise; Arizona, which is already becoming so hot it’s all but unlivable for half the year; California and the Rocky Mountain West with their year-round wildfire seasons; the parched Midwest with its rapidly depleting aquifers and calamitous winter “Arctic inversions” that cripple states from the Dakotas to Texas; and the Gulf Coast and East Coast with their destructive hurricanes and floods.

“Right here is about as good as it gets,” I concluded.

Since I gave that talk, there have been some disturbances in my local paradise. The late-October-to-May rainy season seems to have shifted, with the rains coming around Thanksgiving, or even after Christmas, and lasting well into June. This means a wet planting season, and a hot, dry end of the growing season.

The heat itself has increased, forcing us to use far more water to keep our garden healthy than we did when we moved here. More importantly, the heat is diminishing the mountain snowpack that provides the valley’s irrigation water in late summer.

Two winters ago, there was a rare, massive ice storm that brought down thousands of trees and electrical lines throughout the populous northern half of the state, forcing us to leave our cold house and stay with family members in an unaffected area.

One recent summer morning, I awoke to find our town blanketed with thick smoke from a massive forest fire in the nearby mountains. I could barely see across my yard, and had to stay indoors for days to avoid the polluted air.

The next valley over from us is narrow and wooded, and fires sprung up in the area’s increasingly dry forests. Our friends, who lived among the trees, chose climate migration over possible danger, and moved to Vermont. After relocating, they discovered that they had arrived just outside rural Lamoille County, population 30,000, which studies have concluded will be one of the safest climate havens in the U.S. in the coming decades.

They learned that from a PBS video, likely to be seen by millions of other potential climate migrants. The video’s interviews with local officials revealed that Vermont’s limited water resources will hinder new housing construction.

So, when Miami, Phoenix and New Orleans show up in Lamoille County and overwhelm its carrying capacity, locals had best be prepared to grab what they need and flee to … flee to … somewhere at our ecological house.

Philip S. Wenz writes about the environment and related topics. Visit his blog at firebirdjournal.com.

