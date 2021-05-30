Your Ecological House: To replace or re-place infrastructure?

"Put ‘em back, the way they wuz. Oh, put ‘em back the way they wuz."
— Women’s chorus from the Broadway musical L’il Abner
U.S. 101 runs along the West Coast from Los Angeles to the Canadian border. An eight-mile stretch of that highway connects the northern California city of Eureka to the nearby college town of Arcata. There, the roadway sits on a slightly elevated berm at the very edge of picturesque Arcata Bay — and that’s a problem.
Like all coastal inlets, Arcata Bay is at sea level. That means that in the coming decades, climate-change induced sea-level rise will cause the bay to expand, ultimately flooding the busy highway.
Years, or even decades, before overrunning the road, the rising waters will likely erode and undermine the berm that supports it, necessitating ongoing repairs that will cost millions upon millions of taxpayer dollars. Eventually, or perhaps inevitably, a massive storm surge could cause extensive damage to the roadway itself, halting and rerouting traffic while millions more are spent restoring the highway to its original, pre-storm state — which repair would remain intact only until the next big storm surge.
Or…from now on we could take the various ravages of climate change into account as we repair and rebuild America’s infrastructure. Rather than following our historical precedent of simply replacing deteriorating or damaged infrastructure, we can redesign it to be more resilient in the face of anticipated — or, in many cases, reasonably certain — effects of climate change.
To do so will take financing and foresight, or, more precisely, financing that is contingent upon foresight. The program for future infrastructure repairs and projects must incorporate updated information about climate-related threats provided by climatologists, hydrologists, environmentalists and other specialists. That way, planning and engineering design parameters can include adequate responses to those threats.
Complicating this new approach to design, of course, is the unpredictability of future climate exigencies and disasters. For example, when will the Pacific rise to a level that threatens the Eureka/Arcata stretch of 101? In 10 years? Then we’d better initiate eminent-domain procedures to acquire inland properties where we can relocate the highway ASAP. But what if it appears that serious road flooding won’t occur until “the end of the century?” Should we devote our current resources to trying to prevent potential climate-related infrastructure problems at Arcata Bay?
It helps, of course, if we have some history to guide us. For example, it’s obvious that some serious infrastructure development, or at least flood-map changes, are in order in the vicinity of Batchelor, Louisiana. There, the National Flood Insurance Program’s legal obligations have forced it to rebuild one home 40 times, after successive floods.
But history has its limitations. Recent models suggest, for example, that FEMA’s flood zone maps are out of date, with the chances of a flood occurring in many “100-year zones” being two to three times those shown on some maps. FEMA is required to assess whether map updates are needed every five years, but the majority of its maps are out of date, due in part to inadequate financing of this vital government agency.
Even if we manage to reduce our climate emissions to near zero by, say, 2050, our emissions to date have already condemned us to suffer a great many climate disasters in the coming decades. The fact that we can’t predict exactly when and where some of the short-lived disasters such as megastorms and floods will occur, shouldn’t prevent us from taking measures such as beefing up our aging dams and drainage systems beyond their original capacities. It’s our best bet to forestall tragedy at our ecological house.
