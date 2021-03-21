Your Ecological House:Thinking (and living) outside the box

These are real issues, and over time can cause intolerable anxiety as well as reduced productivity. If people feel boxed in, it’s detrimental to their sense of self-worth. Ultimately, it affects their health, and thus the health of society.

However, as many astute pundits have observed, there will be no return to a pre-pandemic “normal.” Consider the example of one hypothetical John Doe, who lives in a boxy house, crowded in among hundreds of other boxes, near inordinately developed, exurban Modesto, California — a one- to-two hour drive, in light traffic, from the Bay Area’s major employment centers of San Francisco, Oakland and Silicon Valley.

Mr. Doe bought his cracker box and moved his family to Modesto because homes in the larger cities and their immediate suburbs were unaffordable: if he ever wanted to “live the American dream” of owning a detached house, he’d have to settle that far from the center.