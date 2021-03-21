Your Ecological House:Thinking (and living) outside the box

"Little boxes on the hillside
Little boxes made of ticky-tacky
Little boxes on the hillside
Little boxes all the same”
— Malvina Reynolds
What’s wrong with telecommuting?
In a recent column called Getting to Zero: climate lessons from the pandemic, I discussed how we could take something positive from the fact that hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to abandon their offices and work from home. With the pandemic subsiding, how can we benefit from that experience as we turn our attention to the far greater, albeit slower-moving, threat of global heating?
One thing we’ve learned is that many of us can work productively from home, avoid the commute and potentially cut auto emissions by hundreds of millions of tons per year. (These reductions are somewhat offset by increased domestic energy use during daytime work hours — but heating most homes produces far fewer emissions than operating vehicles, so telecommuting yields a much larger net benefit.) Additionally, economic advantages of telecommuting include reduced overhead for office expenses and decreased wear and tear on public roads and everyone’s cars.
But if expanding telecommuting makes environmental and economic sense, does it make “people sense?” Over the past year, the litany of woes heard from those suddenly displaced from their offices has run the gamut from the inconvenience of trying to set up and defend a home workspace against marauding pets, children and spouses to the depressing sense of isolation caused by the loss of camaraderie with coworkers. The latter is especially true for those who live alone.
These are real issues, and over time can cause intolerable anxiety as well as reduced productivity. If people feel boxed in, it’s detrimental to their sense of self-worth. Ultimately, it affects their health, and thus the health of society.
However, as many astute pundits have observed, there will be no return to a pre-pandemic “normal.” Consider the example of one hypothetical John Doe, who lives in a boxy house, crowded in among hundreds of other boxes, near inordinately developed, exurban Modesto, California — a one- to-two hour drive, in light traffic, from the Bay Area’s major employment centers of San Francisco, Oakland and Silicon Valley.
Mr. Doe bought his cracker box and moved his family to Modesto because homes in the larger cities and their immediate suburbs were unaffordable: if he ever wanted to “live the American dream” of owning a detached house, he’d have to settle that far from the center.
Sadly, what he saved on housing he spends in time and revenue commuting. On weekdays, the one-hour drive to his job in Oakland takes two hours — each way — as he crawls bumper-to-bumper to and from work with thousands upon thousands of other commuters, each isolated in a glass and steel box. His 40-hour workweek now takes 60 hours, his gasoline bills have skyrocketed and the externalized costs of climate change are creeping up on him. And when he finally arrives at the office, he spends most of his day sitting in a cubicle, while a hovering mid-level executive ensures he doesn’t dally too long at the water cooler.
Box to box to box — that was John’s pre-pandemic existence. Now he’s stuck working at home, and feeling a bit nostalgic for his old routine. Or, not. His kids will be back in school next year; he can drop them off and pick them up if he works from home.
If we learn anything from the horrific experience of the pandemic, it’s that America is overdue for a major reassessment of its labor practices and working environments. Should we work from home, from the office, or alternate between the two? For that matter, what is an office in the digital age? Let’s think outside the box at our ecological house.
Philip S. Wenz writes about environmental issues and related topics. Contact him through his blog at Firebird Journal (firebirdjournal.com).