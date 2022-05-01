Your Ecological House:The Ukrainian Inflection Point?

It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future. — Yogi Berra

You’d think everybody would be sick of this stuff by now. Resource wars, dictators, armies, death and general mayhem — haven’t we had enough?

Apparently not. As the war in Ukraine proves, human derangement yet abides in some quarters. But perhaps not for long.

So, I’ll go out on a limb and make a few predictions. First, the war in Ukraine will grind to a halt within six months or a year. Second, when it’s over, the world as a whole will be in much worse shape, economically, than it was when it began, with a number of countries and regions in truly desperate shape.

And third, that situation could be the beginning of a long-term, downhill trajectory for civilization; or, it could be an inflection point wherein we take a turn toward a much healthier, more viable future for humanity. In any case, things won’t go back to where they were before the conflict — they will keep moving in a new direction.

As the war ends, it will not suffice to “let the chips fall where they may,” allowing each country to deal with its own problems (while helping rebuild Ukraine, of course), in the name of national sovereignty. This would clearly lead to more chaos and disorder, some of it truly dangerous in our time of nuclear armaments. We’ll have to create a way to move forward, much in the way that the United Nations was created after WWII.

One approach to this great reconstruction could be to try to re-establish the old, pre-war order, where fossil fuels provide most of the world’s energy, and certain countries and groups within those countries monopolize those energy sources, generating vast income inequality and, likely, more chaos and conflict.

Or, the Ukrainian war could serve as an inflection point that separates the old fossil-fuel/monopoly/oligarchy-autocracy development trajectory we’ve been on for the past century from a new curve bending toward distributed, decarbonized energy and relative equality, in terms of energy stock, between all nations.

This possibility exists because all nations have access to one or more sources of free, decarbonized energy and simply need the means to harvest it to become relatively self-sufficient and prosperous. If such independence were achieved, the interdependence of nations could be based on mutual benefit rather than energy exploitation.

Every country has at least some access to the sun. Many of today’s poorest countries, lying in the equatorial and subtropical belts, have vast solar-harvesting potential, enough to meet their own energy needs and even to export energy.

Most countries have shorelines with steady offshore winds high above the ocean’s surface, and 100%-reliable wave energy availability. Those three sources alone, if developed, could end both energy deprivation and its associated conflicts.

There are simple, irrefutable answers to those who say such development is expensive. First of all, it’s cheap; buildout expenses are minimal compared to the ongoing costs of energy wars and especially the mounting costs of climate chaos. Also, the advantages of distributed energy harvesting are immediate and local, serving the populations of countries where energy resources are currently extracted and shipped elsewhere.

Before WWII ended, forward thinkers were already laying the groundwork for programs such as the Marshall Plan and institutions like the UN and European Common Market (now the EU).

This precedent, plus the advent of the internet, creates an opportunity for the world’s ordinary citizens, who are currently forced to be frustrated, passive witnesses to the horrors in Ukraine, to take immediate action: We can create and promote a vision that will bend the curve of post-war developments toward a greener, safer and saner future for our ecological house.

Philip S. Wenz writes about the environment and related topics. Visit his blog at firebirdjournal.com.

