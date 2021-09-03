Your Ecological House: The summer of our discontent

Well, don’t throw in the towel yet, Agnes dear. Those tranquilizers may see us through yet.
— William Faulkner, The Long, Hot Summer
Can we please put this summer behind us?
Enough, already.
We get it. Climate change is here. Disruptions—R-Us.
Let’s see. July was the planet’s hottest month on record. Deadly heat waves killed hundreds in the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia. Most western states are experiencing severe to extreme to “exceptional” drought — as are many fragile areas of the world including the horn of Africa and northern Afghanistan.
As I write this in late August, more than 100 large wildfires are burning in the American West. One of them, the immense Caldor Fire, has forced the evacuation of the town of South Lake Tahoe, California, making 55,000 people flee. There have been widespread fires in Greece, Turkey, Siberia, the Amazon basin and elsewhere.
Dangerous, destructive flooding has hit the East Coast, the Midwest, Europe and India. Greenland experienced rainfall, as opposed to snowfall, for the first time in recorded history, and its ice loss may have already passed the point of no return. Sea levels are on the rise.
Hurricane Ida just ransacked New Orleans and New York, and the tornado season, like California’s fire season, is now year-round.
Finally, the early August IPCC report told us we have just 11 years to drastically reduce our greenhouse emissions or push global temperatures to 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels — quite possibly pushing several climate systems past their fail-safe tipping points and the whole planet past the point of no return.
That’s the kind of summer it’s been.
Unfortunately, while we can leave this summer behind by turning the page on our calendars, we can’t simply turn the page on the climate crisis we’ve created. It’s ongoing. About the best we can hope for is that Mother Nature might give us a little relief in the coming months, and there will be a pause in the ongoing series of disasters that are threatening to wear us down. But we should brace ourselves, because weather events, good or bad, are the luck of the draw, and we’ve been busy stacking the odds against good weather outcomes. At this point, the best we can do is cross our fingers and hope for a couple of seasons of “normal” weather.
But while we can’t turn the page on the climate crisis, we can turn the page on our response to it. We can decide that we’ve had more than enough warning to finally take serious action. Part of that action, we hope, will be in the form of the infrastructure bills currently making their way through Congress. If passed, the legislation will include climate-change mitigation and adaptation measures.
Mitigation means dramatically reducing our greenhouse emissions by abandoning fossil fuels and embracing renewable energy. Solar electric power, electric vehicles, high-speed trains — the solutions exist, we just have to implement them.
It turns out that adaptation — revamping our infrastructure so we can deal with the climate disruptions we’ve already “baked into” the system — is trickier. The problem is that climate disasters, particularly local events such as storms, floods and wildfires, occur at random, usually at seemingly random locations and times.
We know, for example, that drought in the Western U.S. greatly increases the likelihood of wildfires. But just where and when those wildfires will burn is unpredictable. The same is true for floods, tornadoes and so on.
But we can’t afford to “harden” the entire country’s infrastructure against possible climate disasters, and in some cases, we shouldn’t even try. So, the challenge ahead is to decide where infrastructure expenditures will give us the best bang for the buck — a topic we’ll explore next at our ecological house.
Philip S. Wenz is the author of the E-book Your Ecological House, available at all major electronic book distributors.