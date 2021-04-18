Your Ecological House: The Pandemic to end all Pandemics

"Funding scientific research is buying an insurance policy for a better future”
— John P. Moore and Ian A. Wilson, professors of medicine and immunological research
“The war to end all wars.”
That’s what they called World War I. The conflict and its novel, unrelenting horrors — gassings, aerial bombings, death and mutilation on an unprecedented scale and shell shock — had sickened even the most jaded observers of human brutality.
So, a world without war became the preeminent hope of the ensuing decade. Woodrow Wilson used the idea of perennial peace to promote the creation of the League of Nations, the precursor to today’s United Nations.
But the prosperity of the Roaring Twenties lulled the West, and America in particular, into a false sense of security that allowed it to disregard the dark clouds gathering in distant Germany and Japan. Isolationist sentiments dominated American politics, and we refused to fund efforts to address these growing problems and even to join the League of Nations.
Then it broke, and the death and destruction unleashed during the Second World War dwarfed those of the first.
Lessons were learned. The 1948 Marshal Plan helped put a devastated Europe back on its feet and founded the European Common Market (today’s E.U.), ending centuries of warfare between the continent’s major powers. The United Nations, established in 1945, is credited with mitigating 72 regional conflicts that might have spread.
The world’s not perfect, but it’s a heck of a lot more stable than it was in the early 20th century. Which brings us to the early 21st century.
If we can persist with — and enlarge — our diplomatic efforts, traditional warfare can likely be avoided, or at least minimized. As the world becomes increasingly connected through trade and cultural exchange, our prospects for working with each other can grow.
But those same connections can multiply the threat of future global pandemics. As more and more humans exchange viruses with wild animals and one another, the chances that one of those viruses can cause the next pandemic rise exponentially. Instead of a century passing between world-wide pandemics like the “Spanish Flu” (1918) and Covid-19 (2020), we might have another outbreak in 20 years, or 10, or 5 — unless we continue to invest substantially in mitigations against the spread of disease.
Those mitigations take two forms: an international monitoring system to detect new pathogens as they arise, and basic research to learn how diseases emerge, spread and can be prevented or cured.
Although there is a strain of isolationist and “fiscally conservative” thinking that maintains that we can “save money” by reducing or eliminating our investment in global disease monitoring, it has, with luck, been largely discredited by the Covid-19 outbreak. It’s now clear that we need to stay on top of new disease outbreaks everywhere, before they become the next pandemic sweeping across America. We simply need to compare the cost of maintaining international monitoring stations to the cost of the Covid-19 pandemic to see how we can “save money.”
Concerning basic research, it is one of our best investments in the country and planet’s future. The creation of the current suite of vaccines, which took less than a year after the Covid-19 pandemic hit, almost seems like a miracle. Yet underlying that “miracle” was a decades-long investment by the U.S. government in basic scientific research that unlocked the immunological mechanisms underlying the current vaccines and setting the stage for their rapid development. Without that earlier research, we might still be trying to understand how to immunize against Covid-19.
Perhaps we can make Covid-19, which has caused more American deaths than the Vietnam and Korean wars and World War II combined, the pandemic to end all pandemics — if we make the necessary investments now at our ecological house.
Philip S. Wenz writes about environmental issues and related topics. Contact him through his blog at Firebird Journal (firebirdjournal.com).