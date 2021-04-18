Your Ecological House: The Pandemic to end all Pandemics

The world’s not perfect, but it’s a heck of a lot more stable than it was in the early 20th century. Which brings us to the early 21st century.

If we can persist with — and enlarge — our diplomatic efforts, traditional warfare can likely be avoided, or at least minimized. As the world becomes increasingly connected through trade and cultural exchange, our prospects for working with each other can grow.

But those same connections can multiply the threat of future global pandemics. As more and more humans exchange viruses with wild animals and one another, the chances that one of those viruses can cause the next pandemic rise exponentially. Instead of a century passing between world-wide pandemics like the “Spanish Flu” (1918) and Covid-19 (2020), we might have another outbreak in 20 years, or 10, or 5 — unless we continue to invest substantially in mitigations against the spread of disease.

Those mitigations take two forms: an international monitoring system to detect new pathogens as they arise, and basic research to learn how diseases emerge, spread and can be prevented or cured.