Your Ecological House: The Green New Deal transition

But these early experiments in alternative energy and energy efficiency were generally aimed at what later became known as the “peak oil” phenomenon, the idea that we would run out of fossil fuels but never run out of sunlight, so we should prepare for a coming energy shortage.

Then came the summer of 1988, the hottest on record until that time. The “greenhouse effect,” which had been known to science for almost a century, suddenly became a household term. Urgent media reports of the global warming trend — with dire warnings on the covers of magazines ranging from Time to Ms. — made the public aware of the real, if then somewhat distant threat of severe climate change.

That awareness has been followed by a halting but persistent growth in energy efficiency and green energy production. The Toyota Prius, the world’s first mass-produced hybrid passenger vehicle, was launched, with great success, in 1997. A number of all-electric cars have since been introduced to the market, and charging stations are popping up all over the country. Within a decade or two, people will shake their heads and wonder why federal and state fuel-efficiency standards were ever a point of political contention. Meanwhile, there is an ever-growing movement toward bicycle commuting — and telecommuting.