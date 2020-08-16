Your Ecological House: The fear of change

The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.
— FDR
Throughout most of history, the basis of life, and livelihood barely changed. Most people farmed, and they lived as the generation before them had. Yes, populations moved to and fro when subject to famine and other pressures. Armies marched and empires came and went. And when the waves passed most people settled back down — to farming.
It could be argued that towns and even cities existed to support farming. Mills, markets — these were where farmers met to process and exchange their goods before returning to the land and cultivating the food that nourished them, the miller and the merchant.
Although agricultural practice varied from region to region, the essentials — plowing, planting, harvesting, raising and slaughtering animals — were universal. So were the techniques underlying these practices. Technical innovation, often in the service of architecture or warfare, had little effect on agriculture. A man walked behind oxen or mules pulling a plow. This is how it was for the 12,000 years that separated the agricultural and industrial revolutions.
Then, in the just the past 250 years, the first real changes, as opposed to superficial and transient ones, affected agriculture — and everything else. Gone is the mule, the plow and even the walking man, who now drives an (often enormous) machine. Automation, frequently computerized, is taking over food production, and almost overnight more people live in cities rather than on the land.
Suddenly, agriculture exists to support cities, and our view of what’s important, and what’s reliable has shifted in ways that people hardly understand. Ask any little kid: Food comes from a store.
Something important was lost in this transition, and it wasn’t just a romantic notion of the bucolic life. What we’ve lost is our rootedness, our sense of stability. And we’ve lost it at a time when the future is looking less and less certain, at least to those who pay attention to global developments.
Fossil fuels, which powered and still power the industrial revolution, poison and heat the planet. Plastics, the principal fossil fuel byproduct, clog the arteries of the biosphere. There are far too many people, and more in the making. As we chop and burn down the remaining forests, we threaten the very air we breathe.
Yet we have become attached to the benefits derived from these things, for our sense of stability is shaped by our own experience. What we have known during our short lifetimes — unless it is chaos and war — is, to us, the norm. Who doesn’t enjoy and benefit from driving automobiles? Who would eliminate the hundreds of affordable products, from tools to toys, that plastics make possible? Collectively, we have fooled ourselves into believing that the current system, while clearly unstable, is, as someone said, the “end of history.” There is no going back.
Yet, there is no going forward. Our denial concerning the wobbly underpinnings and tenuous connections holding our material society together, along with our fear of changing any of that could well be our undoing. The idea of using public transportation rather than a car makes us feel uncomfortable, out of control. Exchanging our level of material consumption for a greater degree of freedom from materiality feels like letting go of something essential, something vital. And because technological development is always in flux, we have nothing such as the agricultural tradition to buoy us psychologically.
Yet change is coming, because our material culture is unsustainable. If we are to guide that change rather than have it control us, embrace rather than shun it, we must face it — and overcome our fear of it — at our ecological house.
Philip S. Wenz writes about environmental issues and related topics. Contact him through his blog at Firebird Journal (firebirdjournal.com).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!