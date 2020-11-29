Your Ecological House: The absurdity of “natural herd immunity”

“We should tell [Covid-19 survivors] to throw away their masks, go to restaurants, live again, because these people are now immune.”
— Rand Paul, U.S. Senator and self-certified ophthalmologist
So, what’s this “herd immunity” we’ve heard so much about?
According to the concise and accurate definition in the Wikipedia article on the subject, “Herd immunity is a form of indirect protection from infectious disease that occurs when a large percentage of a population becomes immune to an infection…thereby providing a measure of protection for individuals who are not immune.”
It works like this: Say in a total population of 100,000 people, 75,000 individuals are immune to disease “X.” If someone catches X, chances are that three out of four people she encounters will already be immune to the disease and will not contract and spread it. X would only be caught and potentially spread by those who are not immune. So, while new infections could occur, the odds are that they won’t, and X will slowly die out or become a minor threat to the population.
Each disease has a “threshold” level of immune individuals beyond which its spread will be stopped or significantly slowed. For example, the threshold for the highly infectious disease measles is a whopping 95%. By contrast, most experts calculate the threshold for COVID-19 at around 70%.
The herd immunity threshold can be reached in one of two ways: either by natural infection — simply allowing the disease to spread from person to person — or by vaccination — conferring immunity without sickness.
Amazingly, there is a small but vocal contingent of people, including a tiny handful of bona fide infectious disease experts, who believe we should enable natural COVID-19 herd immunity to take its course. Unfortunately, members of this group seem to have taken charge of our federal response to the pandemic, which, at this point, is so laissez faire as to be almost non-existent.
The arguments of the natural herd immunity proponents run something like this: COVID-19 doesn’t kill or debilitate most people, especially most young people, but shutting down segments of our economy to control the disease is bad for people’s mental health. So, we should encourage the spread of COVID-19 in order to reach the 70% immunity threshold as soon as possible. We should open schools and public gathering places, including sports facilities. Meanwhile, we should take measures to protect the more vulnerable segments of the population — the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
OK. Let’s look at some rough math. As of November 21, U.S. COVID-19 cases had surpassed 12.3 million, leading to 256 thousand deaths — a death-to-infection ratio of about 2%. Seventy percent of the current U.S population of 328 million is 230 million. Subtract the 12 million people who have already been infected with COVID-19, and we would need to infect 218 million more people to reach the 70% threshold. That means, at the current 2% death-to-infection rate, about 4.4 million more people would have to die to achieve natural herd immunity.
There’s more. We don’t know that someone who has survived COVID-19 is truly immune. Can they get it again? (Some have already had it twice.) Can it resurface? Does it cause long-term health effects we haven’t yet encountered?
Also, as a practical matter, how can we possibly protect vulnerable individuals — including those 49 million Americans who are over 65 — from a disease that spreads like wildfire throughout the land?
Clearly, the only ethical way to achieve herd immunity is through vaccination. If all goes well, we might be able to vaccinate 70% of our population by the spring of 2022. Meanwhile, we must do everything in our power to slow the spread of the disease and save lives by minimizing group activities and wearing masks at our ecological house.
Philip S. Wenz writes about environmental issues and related topics. Contact him through his blog at Firebird Journal (firebirdjournal.com).
