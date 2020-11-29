Your Ecological House: The absurdity of “natural herd immunity”

The herd immunity threshold can be reached in one of two ways: either by natural infection — simply allowing the disease to spread from person to person — or by vaccination — conferring immunity without sickness.

Amazingly, there is a small but vocal contingent of people, including a tiny handful of bona fide infectious disease experts, who believe we should enable natural COVID-19 herd immunity to take its course. Unfortunately, members of this group seem to have taken charge of our federal response to the pandemic, which, at this point, is so laissez faire as to be almost non-existent.

The arguments of the natural herd immunity proponents run something like this: COVID-19 doesn’t kill or debilitate most people, especially most young people, but shutting down segments of our economy to control the disease is bad for people’s mental health. So, we should encourage the spread of COVID-19 in order to reach the 70% immunity threshold as soon as possible. We should open schools and public gathering places, including sports facilities. Meanwhile, we should take measures to protect the more vulnerable segments of the population — the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.